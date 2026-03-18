Paradise, the Disney+ announcement for Dan Fogelman’s series starring Sterling K. Brown

Disney+ has announced the renewal for the third season of Paradisethe Hulu original drama series produced by 20th Television, created by Dan Fogelman and starring Sterling K. Brown.

The series surpassed 30 million hours of streaming with its second season and nearly 12 billion minutes of streaming worldwide with its first two seasons. The arrival of the second season also generated an increase of 25 million hours of streaming for the first season.

The first season of Paradise received four Emmy Award nominations, for Outstanding Drama Series and for the performances of Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson. Brown also received Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and Actor Award nominations, winning a NAACP Image Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Paradise 3, when it comes out

At the moment Disney+ has not specified a date for the third season.

Paradise 2, the plot and the cast

In the second season of ParadiseXavier searches for Teri in the outside world and discovers how people survived in the three years following the fateful “Day.” In Paradise, meanwhile, the social fabric crumbles as the bunker has to deal with the consequences of the events of the first season and new secrets about the origins of the city come to light.

Season 2 stars Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, and Charlie Evans. James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty and Jon Beavers are recurring guest stars.