Paradise, the second season on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

A full-blown thriller. Disney+ announces the second season of Paradisethe series created by Dan Fogelman that began with a utopian community shocked by a murder. Here’s everything we know about the agent’s investigations and searches Xavier Collins.

Paradise, the trailer for the second season

Paradise, previews of the second season

In season two, Xavier searches for Teri in the outside world and discovers how people survived in the three years after the fateful “Day.” In Paradise, meanwhile, the social fabric crumbles as the bunker has to deal with the consequences of the events of the first season and new secrets about the origins of the city come to light.

Paradise, the cast of the second season

The cast of the series consists of Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans. James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty and Jon Beavers are recurring guest stars.

Paradise, the production

The series is created by Dan Fogelman, who is also the executive producer. Jess Rosenthal, John Hoberg, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa also serve as executive producers. Paradise is a 20th Television production.

Paradise, when the second season comes out

The second season of Paradise debuts in streaming Monday 23 February 2026 on Disney+ in Italy and on Hulu in the United States.