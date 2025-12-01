Paramount+, all releases for December 2025

Series, films, documentaries and reality shows. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with new features. Here are all the December 2025 releases on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, releases for December 2025

Ncis, season 19 (December 1, 2025)

It begins on December 1, 2025 with the nineteenth season of the historic series NCIS. A new chapter, reads the synopsis, with the Washington team continuing to investigate the most sensitive cases related to national security with the unmistakable mix of tension, humanity and twists that have made the franchise a global phenomenon. This season introduces new internal balances, with the entry of special agent Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole). Alongside him we find iconic faces from the series: Sean Murray (McGee), Wilmer Valderrama (Torres), Katrina Law (Knight), Brian Dietzen (Palmer), Diona Reasonover (Kasie) and Rocky Carroll (Vance).

Enchantment (5 December 2025)

It continues on December 5, 2025 with Enchantmentthe film directed by Pier Paolo Paganelli. In the cast, among others, Vittoria Puccini, Mia Mcgovern Zaini and Claudio “Greg” Gregori and Giorgio Panariello. The film, says the synopsis, is a modern fairy tale about the power of imagination and kindness. On his deathbed, Ludovico entrusts his 10-year-old daughter, Margot, to the housekeeper, Felicia, asking that the family villa be transformed into an orphanage so that the little girl can grow up happily with other children. But the wicked Felicia only wants the little girl’s fortune and not take care of her. With the complicity of her suitor, Max, she exploits the orphaned children and keeps Margot segregated and neglected to the point that the little girl withdraws into herself and no longer speaks. One night, however, Margot manages to escape and, having overcome the darkness of the woods, comes across a circus. The little girl is welcomed by Charlie, the white clown, who introduces her to the secret that makes their circus unique: the big old tent is magical. Welcomed by her new circus family, Margot shines and, without even realizing it, finds her speech again. But Felicia is looking for her. Will the little girl be able to reclaim her roots and free herself from the clutches of her evil guardian?

Trust (8 December 2025)

It continues on December 8, 2025 with Trusta thriller directed by Carlson Young that has its roots in the themes of digital vulnerability and the culture of scandal. At the center of the story is Sophie Turner, in the role of Lauren Lane, a young Hollywood star overwhelmed by the non-consensual dissemination of private images. The cast also includes Rhys Coiro, Billy Campbell, Peter Mensah, Forrest Goodluck, Gianni Paolo, Renata Vaca and Katey Sagal. The film follows Lauren as, devastated by media exposure and haunted by public judgment, she decides to take refuge in a remote cabin to escape the pressure of the media. That place, which should represent the last chance for peace, quickly turns into a trap: betrayed by a man she trusted, Lauren finds herself involved in a violent struggle for survival against intruders, transforming her refuge into a trap.

Little disasters (11 December 2025)

Ends December 11, 2025 with Little disastersa psychological thriller in six episodes based on Anatomy of a Scandalbestselling novel by Sarah Vaughan. The series, reads the synopsis, tells the ten-year friendship between Jess (Diane Kruger), Liz (Jo Joyner), Charlotte (Shelley Conn) and Mel (Emily Taaffe), four women who met during pregnancy, united only by the date of birth, but remained linked over time by a deep relationship. When perfect stay-at-home mom Jess takes her little girl to the hospital with a head injury she can’t explain, her friend – and emergency room doctor – Liz must make a heartbreaking decision: whether or not to call social services. A single phone call triggers a chain of events that will turn their lives upside down, testing friendship, trust and the very image of motherhood. Alongside Diane Kruger, protagonist of the series, a high-level ensemble cast: Jo Joyner, Shelley Conn, Emily Taaffe, JJ Feild, Ben Bailey Smith, Patrick Baladi and Stephen Campbell Moore.

Paramount+, all releases for December 2025