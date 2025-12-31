Paramount+, all releases for January 2026

Series, reality, animation. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with some new features. Here are all the January 2026 releases on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, the series of January 2026

Girl Taken (January 8, 2026)

It begins on January 8, 2026 with Girl Takena six-episode thriller based on the novel “The House at the End of the Lane” by Hollie Overton. The cast features Alfie Allen and Jill Halfpenny as Rick and Eve, alongside sisters Tallulah Evans and Delphi Evans as Lily and Abby, along with Vikash Bhai, Niamh Walsh, Levi Brown, Victoria Ekanoye, Holly Atkins and Kiran Krishnakumar. The series tells the story of twin sisters Lily and Abby, whose lives are turned upside down when Lily is kidnapped in the quiet English countryside by teacher Rick Hansen. After years of abuse in captivity, Lily manages to escape, but the return to freedom proves anything but simple: the world she wanted to find has moved on without her. As Lily, Abby and their mother Eve try to rebuild their family, they must deal with the deep wounds of trauma and the still-present threat of Rick, determined to control the narrative of facts and escape justice.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, season 1 (January 15, 2026)

It continues on January 15, 2026 with Star Trek: Starfleet Academyset in the 32nd century on the iconic Starfleet campus in San Francisco and around the same time as Star Trek: Discovery. The series follows the first new class of Starfleet cadets in over a century as they face challenges, friendships, rivalries and an unprecedented threat aboard the training ship USS Athena. Leading the Academy is Holly Hunter in the role of Chancellor Nahla Ake, half Lanthanite and captain of the academic ship, alongside Paul Giamatti in the role of Nus Braka. The cast is completed by Robert Picardo, who reprises his iconic role as the Doctor from Star Trek: Discovery, and the new cadets: Caleb Mir (Sandro Rosta), an orphan with a difficult past; Jay-Den Kraag (Karim Diané), a Klingon cadet with dreams of becoming a doctor; Series Acclimation Mil called Sam (Kerrice Brooks), the first of her kind to enter the Academy; Darem Reymi (George Hawkins), future captain of elite extraction; Genesis Lythe (Bella Shepard), daughter of an admiral looking for her own path; and Tarima Sadal (Zoë Steiner), Betazoid and daughter of Betazed’s president.

School Spirits, season 3 (January 28, 2026)

Ends January 28, 2026 with School Spirits. In the cast, among others, Peyton List, Kristian Ventura, Spencer Macpherson, Kiara Pichardo. The third season will see Maddie face the dangerous mystery behind Split River High School to save her best friend, who risks being lost forever.

Season three promises even more teen drama and spine-tingling supernatural mysteries.

Paramount+, all releases for January 2026