Crime, drama, action comedy and much more. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with several news. Here are the September 2025 releases on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, all the release of September 2025

NCIS: Tony & Ziva (September 4, 2025)

It starts on September 4, 2025 with NICS: Tony & Zivanew chapter of the long -lived franchise on special investigators. The 10 episodes series resumes the story after the alleged death of Ziva, who had pushed Tony to abandon the NCIS to grow their daughter himself. Years later, it turns out that Ziva is alive: after completing a last mission with the NCIS, he manages to gather with Tony and the little girl in Paris. It is from here that the new series starts. Tony and Ziva are growing their child together, but when Tony’s security company suffers an attack, they are forced to escape for Europe, trying to find out who is buttons them … and, perhaps, learn again to trust each other, to try to build that happy ending they have never had. The cast of the series as well as Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly includes Amaita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Lara Rossi, Isla Gie, Nassima Benchicou, Terence Maynard, Julian Ossenden and James D’Arcy.

Naked hands (September 19, 2025)

Continue on September 19, 2025 with Naked handsthe film directed by Mauro Mancini and based on the book of the same name by Paola Barbato. Davide, says the synopsis, a boy of good family, eyes as a child and body as an adult, one night is kidnapped and locked up inside a dark cassone of a truck. It ends prisoner of a mysterious organization that forces him to fight, with bare hands, in extreme illegal fights, which can be concluded in one way: with the death of one of the two challengers. In that alien and ruthless universe, Davide is forced to undress his humanity to survive, following the instructions of the minute, a jailer and coach of other men without hope or future. Gradually, however, a secret link between the boy and the man emerges, which proves to be his only possibility of salvation. And if from that prison you can perhaps find a way to escape, the same cannot happen with fate or with the consequences of one’s actions.

The cast is composed of Alessandro Gassmann, Francesco Gheghi, Fotinì Peluso, Paolo Madonna, Giordana Marengo, with the participation of Renato Carpentieri.

Tulsa King 3 (September 21, 2025)

Continue on September 21, 2025 with Tulsa Kingthe series starring Sylvester Stallone. In the third season, the synopsis tells, while the Dwight empire expands, his enemies and risks for his gang also grow. Now he has to face his most dangerous opponents in Tulsa: the Dunmire, a powerful family that does not respect the rules of the old world, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he built and protect his family.

The cast of Tulsa King is composed of Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDongh, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Grillo, Beach and James Russo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delary. Guest star of the third season is Samuel L. Jackson.

Mr. Morfina (September 24, 2025)

Ends on September 24, 2025 with Mr. Morfinathe 2025 comedy of action directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, with Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder. The cast also includes Ray Nicholson, Betty Gabriel, Matt Walsh and Jacob Batalon. Nathan Caine, reads in the synopsis, is a bank employee suffering from congenital insensitivity to pain (Cipa); When Sherry is taken hostage during a bank robbery, he transforms his condition into an incredible force to save it.

