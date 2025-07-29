An Oscar winner, a teen drama and reality shows. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with some news. Here are the releases of August 2025 on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, the releases of August 2025

Flow – A world to be saved (August 16, 2025)

August 16, 2025 is the day of Flow’s debut – A world to be saved, animated film winner of the 2025 Oscar -winning. Directed by the young Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis and written together with Matīss Kaža, Flow is a work without dialogues with a universal language, capable of exciting spectators of all ages. In a world where humans seem to have disappeared, the arrival of an induction forces a cat to save themselves on a boat, together with a colorful group of animals. Between landscapes of dazzling beauty and unexpected dangers, the journey will make everyone understand that the union is their real strength.

Winter, Spring, Summer or Fall (August 30, 2025)

On August 30, 2025 he arrives in streaming Winter, Spring, Summer or Fall, four -act romantic teen drama, like the seasons of the year. Directed by Tiffany Paulsen and played by Jenna Ortega (also executive producer) and Percy Hynes White, follows the evolution of the relationship between Remi and Barnes, two high school students who meet by chance and end up sharing four days at different times of the year, each bearer of new emotions, doubts and unexpected turns. The film explores vulnerability, change and strength of feelings in adolescence. An intimate and universal story, capable of capturing the shades of the first loves and great crossroads of life.

Paramount+, all the releases of August 2025