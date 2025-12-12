Pastry Academy on Sky, the journey through the delights starts again: previews and when to watch the episodes

Five, sweet episodes. Sky announces the second season of Pastry Academy – Traditional dessertsThe format produced by Food Media Factory And Level 33 (both group companies MNcomm) which accompanies spectators to discover the world of great pastry making with the Masters of Ampi, the Academy of Italian Pastry Chefs, ready to guide the public step by step in the preparation of the great traditional Italian desserts, revealing their secrets and offering precious advice for the perfect success of each recipe.

Pastry Academy – Traditional desserts, previews

Each of the five episodes sees the participation of an exceptional host – Luigi Biasetto, Giuseppe Amato, Yuri Cestari, Maurizio Santin and Salvatore De Riso – who supports three academics in the creation of traditional Italian regional desserts.

The journey along the country begins with Luigi Biasetto, who illustrates the Lombard, Neapolitan and Sicilian confectionery traditions together with the Masters Marco Battaglia, Salvatore Cappello and Francesco Boccia. In the second episode, presented by Giuseppe Amato, some of the most popular local desserts find space, such as Maritozzo and apple pie, thanks to the recipes of Roberto Cosmo, Roberto Cantolacqua and Sandro Ferretti. The journey into the Italian regional tradition continues with Sandro Maritani, Giuseppe Russi and Paolo Griffa, in the third episode hosted by Yuri Cestari. The penultimate stage, with Maurizio Santin, tells of desserts strongly linked to the emotional memories of the professionals Cesare Murzilli, Antonino Maresca and Massimo Alverà. Finally, AMPI President Salvatore De Riso, together with colleagues Massimo Albanese, Elisabetta Filonzi and Antonio Daloiso, pays homage to the traditions of Veneto, Sardinia and Puglia respectively.

Pastry Academy – Traditional desserts, when to see the second season

The five episodes will be broadcast from Monday 15 to Friday 19 December 2025, at 6.10 pm, on Sky Uno and will be streamed on NOW.