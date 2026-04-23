Pay of 12 thousand euros a month, retired at 51: the hidden power of "Former"

Pay of 12 thousand euros a month, retired at 51: the hidden power of the “Ex”





In the face of all the Italians who will retire at 70, or will never do so: a year ago the Council of Ministers, chaired by Giorgia Meloni, retired by decree the deputy director of the secret services (Aisi and then Dis) at the very tender age of 51. With an allowance that for the same rank is around 10 thousand euros per month. It didn’t happen due to particular professional merits (otherwise Meloni would have promoted him to director). But for reasons that the government has kept to itself and which are only now being discovered by reading the search decree of the Rome Prosecutor’s Office which is investigating the clandestine activity of Squadra Fiore and the Equalize spy agency.

Giuseppe Del Deo, the baby pensioner in question, is under investigation for embezzlement for the alleged inflated prices in the purchase of software used by the Italian 007s and for unauthorized access to the AISI computer archives: “By making use of a team of collaborators currently being identified, conventionally called the ‘blacks’, to whom he gave instructions for clandestine activities of a para-investigative nature”, write the magistrates (we talked about it here). Usually a public manager is suspended pending investigations, until his non-involvement (or guilt) is proven. Giorgia Meloni’s government instead granted him a baby pension. We will find out why (perhaps) from the investigations.

Giuseppe Del Deo retired at 51

As a former 007, Del Deo, himself a former officer of the Italian army, fell on his feet: Andrea Pignataro’s Ion group, the most prosperous holding company at the moment in Italy, certainly unaware of the reasons for his retirement, not investigated and totally unrelated to the investigations, welcomed him as executive president of Cerved, the company that holds the public information of all Italian companies and entrepreneurs. After the searches which also involved his Milan offices, Del Deo – declaring himself completely unrelated to the accusations – resigned as president of Cerved. Thus collecting his third ex title.

The former deputy director of 007, Giuseppe Del Deo

Another ex’s career is the subject of searches ordered at the same time by the Milan Prosecutor’s Office, in the Lombardy line of investigations into Squadra Fiore-Equalize, in which Del Deo is not involved. It concerns the former Marshal of the ROS of the Carabinieri, Vincenzo De Marzio, 65 years old, an expert in anti-terrorism, esteemed by the magistrates and by the Prosecutor’s Office itself – at the time – so much so that he was a witness for the prosecution in the trial against the infidel 007s convicted for dossier-keeping and the kidnapping of the Imam Abu Omar, later saved from state secrecy.

Vincenzo De Marzio at 12 thousand euros a month

Once he retired at the age of all Carabinieri non-commissioned officers, within a few years De Marzio had earned the trust as a consultant of one of the richest and most important Italian entrepreneurs. Trust paid – we now discover from the search decree that reached him – with 12 thousand euros a month. Yet they wouldn’t have been enough for him. The former marshal is now accused of having participated in extortion and fraud against his own entrepreneur-client who paid him so handsomely, with the alleged complicity of Samuele Calamucci, 47 years old, now a famous computer scientist working for the Equalize spy agency and in contact with Squadra Fiore, and the entrepreneur’s personal security officer, Mario Cella, 60 years old.

We were the first to talk about the existence of Squadra Fiore, with a journalistic investigation published by uisjournal.com on 18 March 2024, over two years ago: we talked about it here. The source was Calamucci himself, supported by De Marzio, in an attempt to make us write false news involving other important entrepreneurs – now the offended part of the activities of Equalize and Squadra Fiore – and thus attack the journalistic reputation of uisjournal.com. More or less the same strategy that Calamucci will also carry out against the Report programme, falsely passing himself off as an informer on Sigfrido Ranucci’s programme.

The uisjournal.com investigation at the origin of the investigations

Of that information and documents delivered by De Marzio with the support of Calamucci, due to the gravity of the facts narrated, we did the only thing that needed to be done: deliver all the material to the Rome Prosecutor’s Office. From that package were born the Roman and Milanese strands of the investigations into Squadra Fiore, of which Calamucci and the Equalize agency would have been at the center of contacts. The alleged clandestine activity of members and former members of the Presidency of the Council, who intended to enrich themselves and influence Italian economic and political life through the trading of secrets, is confirmed by the abusive access to the State databases which the magistrates are investigating.

We now discover from the decree of the Milanese prosecutor’s office that behind the attempt by Calamucci and De Marzio to make us write false news, in the midst of true facts, there would also be the aim of collecting millions from their employer, fearing espionage and dossiers attributed to Squadra Fiore of which instead – again according to the Milan magistrates – they themselves are the authors. In this case at least, Squadra Fiore coincides with the clandestine activity of Equalize.

The false statements of Samuele Calamucci

Calamucci and De Marzio had presented themselves to uisjournal.com as confidential sources, requesting the guarantee of professional secrecy, as required by law. From future deposits of information and interceptions on ongoing investigations, the contacts that we have necessarily had with the two will probably emerge. These involve three meetings with Samuele Calamucci and several contacts with Vincenzo De Marzio: from January 2024, when the unknown Calamucci asked to speak, accrediting himself as a friend of De Marzio, until a few days before Calamucci’s arrest, at the end of October of the same year.

The Calamucci-Gallo “dossier” against uisjournal.com – ​​by Fabrizio Gatti

We are still in the preliminary investigations and any suspect is innocent until the final stage of the trial is concluded. However, we expect that these important investigations by the Rome and Milan Prosecutor’s Offices will reveal who the instigators and the motive of the operations against uisjournal.com are, orchestrated with various responsibilities by Equalize, De Marzio and Calamucci (who, knowing that he was intercepted by the Carabinieri, just two hours after the first meeting, falsely describes the author of this article as a friend of his and as a journalist corrupted by the secret services through the payment of the “tie”).

The witness Carmine Gallo died before the hearing

This molasses that links the alleged illicit activities of Equalize and Squadra Fiore to Dis and Aisi transforms the court case into a national problem. Another official at the top of the secret services, still in office, according to a Carabinieri report, would be the mole who informed the Milanese centre-right politician Enrico Pazzali, founder of Equalize, about the investigations involving Calamucci and Carmine Gallo, the former policeman-CEO of the agency (in the photo below, in the centre, with Samuele Calamucci from behind and Enrico Pazzali). Gallo died, officially of a heart attack, on 9 March 2025, three days before being summoned as a witness in the trial on the relationship between the secret services, the armed Falange and the murder of the Opera prison educator, Umberto Mormile: an attack contracted to the ‘Ndrangheta of the Papalia gang in 1990.

The person who should guarantee, on behalf of Giorgia Meloni, the constitutional activity of the Italian secret services is the Apulian magistrate lent to politics, Alfredo Mantovano, undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council. The alleged manipulations of IT contracts, of which the former protégé of Palazzo Chigi, Giuseppe Del Deo, is accused, and the same intrusions by Equalize and Squadra Fiore into the State databases, demonstrate rather that the Italian digital space is as solid as Swiss Gruyere, the cheese famous for its holes.

The open source software paid 10 million by the 007s

Even the Nexus software paid for at a high price by the Prime Minister, thanks to the alleged intermediation of Giuseppe Del Deo, seems to be failing. The Roman magistrates write that from the interceptions the existence of a biased appraisal emerged, from which it would emerge that the real value of the product is considerably lower than that declared on the invoice and therefore the cost paid by the State: “Nexus would therefore be a sort of open source university software – reveals the search decree against Del Deo – sold to the public authority at a significantly overvalued price of 10 million”. Italian strategic information, according to what the Rome Prosecutor’s Office is discovering, has been entrusted to open source applications. Nice shot for national cybersecurity.

In short, it would be appropriate to take note of the failure of the current system, made up of contracts and subcontracts assigned to companies often friends of former 007s, generals and state officials. And above all the opportunity to establish a single, true digital defense intelligence. As the main advanced nations have done for decades. With a promise to citizens: those who go astray will no longer be guaranteed a baby pension but, at the end of the trial, a future as a prisoner for betraying state security.

Read Fabrizio Gatti’s editorials and investigations on uisjournal.com