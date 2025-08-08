Pensions and other standby reforms: what remains of Meloni’s great promises





Giorgia Meloni enjoys her third summer at Palazzo Chigi and begins to see the goal of the end of the legislature, with the satisfaction of climbing over the duration of the Renzi government in a few days and of making its fourth government for duration in the history of the Republic. Before the “Meloni” there are only the Berlusconi governments while the “Craxi I” will be passed in mid -October. For a underdog that ten years ago he led a three percent party, something more than a dream that has come true.

Towards elections 2027

The penultimate autumn of the premier fully in the saddle of his government triggers a sort of countdown, the one for which the things made in line and decides those to focus on “truly” (where for “truly” is for “beyond the official propaganda”) to present himself to the appointment with the election campaign. Well knowing that the last six-sects of the legislature are not those in which particularly incisive actions are put on site, having no premier discarded the hypothesis of anticipating the vote by a few months, “bringing it” to its natural location of the late spring. So June 2027.

The three reforms left in limbo

Let’s say immediately that some of the great reforms that had been put on site, better, promises, will not be done. The most evident are three. We are talking about pensions, the preward and the differentiated autonomy, all for different reasons destined to remain in limbo and, at the best of the hypothesis, be postponed to the next legislature.

Pensions, total flop: what the government wants to do

The pensions are back on topicality recently after the statements of the Undersecretary to Work, the Leagueist Claudio Durigon who opposed the increase in the retirement age scheduled for 2027 and promised the 64 -year limit as a “minimum pension freedom threshold”. Pensions are a historic battle of the League (let’s think about how many have always said Salvini to Elsa Fornero …) but at the moment it is not easy to understand how much the words of Durigon are a real action plan from here to the “great reform” or is a way to “mark the territory” also with respect to its allies, to make it clear that the League does not intend to give up the bone (ie the theme). Also because, as the CGIL immediately pointed out, the resources are not there at the moment, and it is not clear where the government could go and take them (moreover there is also the commitment on military expenses to be honored).

It is likely that before the elections some adjustments will be done, in any case not in a punitive way, as it would probably serve. From an electoral point of view, the pension is nitroglycerin, and no government ever puts your hand in the year before going to the vote.

The other forgotten reforms

The other two reforms we were talking about, premied and autonomy, are also destined and remain in the drawers. The second thought about the Consulta to defuse it, the first was instead put the silencer to the premier itself. Meloni, who is careful woman, understood that the fuss that was raising themselves in the country in the name of “wanting to violate the Constitution”, “they want full powers”, “here is the man only in command” he could have been fatal, and then opted for a more prudent way. That is, an electoral reform that resumed the spirit of the premiered, to concentrate instead on the other great constitutional reform promised in the election campaign, justice. In fact, the march sent to Parliament (already two readings, within the year the other two are planned) and on which the great referendum battle will be played (without Quorum, in the spring of ’26). As for the electoral reform, the construction site is very open, and probably by the end of the year it will see the light. It is a reform that transforms the vote into a majority sense, on the model of the regions, with the indication of the candidate Premier and a (limited) majority prize.

The next challenge

Taking up the sums and looking at the (near) future, the things to expect or that at least Meloni expects are electoral reform and justice, hoping to win the referendum, on which to build the pedestal, that is, the electoral confirmation, with which in the next legislature they also score and possibly the pensions. Still from Palazzo Chigi or, as the evil ones say, perhaps from the highest hill. The parliament that will come out of the vote in 2027 will in fact elect the successor of Sergio Mattarella. That this time, just no, he will not give his willingness to remain at the Quirinale again.