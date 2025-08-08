Pensions and other standby reforms: what remains of Meloni's great promises

Culture

Pensions and other standby reforms: what remains of Meloni’s great promises

Pensions and other standby reforms: what remains of Meloni’s great promises

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Pensions and other standby reforms: what remains of Meloni’s great promises
What is the “corpse flower”, the plant that stinks and blossoms rarely: because it has a nauseating smell
New rules for instant transfers, from 9 October to prevent fraud: how it works