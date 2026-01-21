Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the announcement in the credits for the third season

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will have a third season. The series on Disney+ gave fans a surprise: a first look at the upcoming adventures with a clip a mid-credits of the season 2 finale.

Previews about the plot

For the moment what we know is that the third season of Percy Jackson and the Gods of‘Olympus is currently in production in Vancouver, Canada, and is based on “The Titan’s Curse,” the third installment of Rick Riordan’s best-selling book series.

The news of the third season

“At the time of the debut of Percy Jackson and the Olympiansit seemed clear that this series had won over fans of all ages – explained Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television -. We are thrilled to announce that Percy’s journey will continue with a third. A huge thank you goes out to our incredible cast and creative team, our partners at 20th Television, and our visionary and talented producers who continue to bring Rick Riordan’s world to life with such depth and imagination.”

“We are very grateful to continue the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+. This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing beloved characters like the Huntresses of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time,” adds Rick Riordan, creator of the series together with Jonathan E. Steinberg. And again: “It’s a great sign of commitment on Disney’s part and exemplifies the enthusiasm with which the fandom has welcomed the series. Thank you, demigods of the world.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, when the third season comes out

The third season of the series debuts on Disney+ in 2026. At the moment the streaming platform has not announced precise dates.