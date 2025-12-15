Pier Silvio would like Forza Italia to be in the hands of Bonolis, Scotti or Samira Lui

Culture

Pier Silvio would like Forza Italia to be in the hands of Bonolis, Scotti or Samira Lui

Pier Silvio would like Forza Italia to be in the hands of Bonolis, Scotti or Samira Lui

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Pier Silvio would like Forza Italia to be in the hands of Bonolis, Scotti or Samira Lui
Five films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (15-21 December)
A key European Council for support for Ukraine