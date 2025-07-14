Plane precipitates in the take -off in London Southend: what we know about the accident so far

The violent explosion caused by the crash of the Suz1 flight to London airport Southend. Credit: John Cremeans, via X.



A small airplane And precipitated in the take -off phase Yesterday, July 13, at the airport of London Southend: according to the British media, it was a Beechcraft B200 Super King Airabout 12 meters long and directed to Lelystad, in the Netherlands.

The jet had been used to the medical transport And it was also equipped with systems for the transport of patients: at the moment, however, the authorities have not yet clarified the dynamics of the accident, nor the number of passengers on board.

The model of the plane precipitated yesterday at London Southend airport. Credit: John Cremeans, via X.



According to some witnesses, immediately after the take -off The plane would start a tilting abruptly to the leftand then turned upside down and crash “upside down to the ground”. Flight Radar information reports that the Suz1 flight would have reached a maximum height of 54 meters Above the fifth Southend track, oriented to the north-east, and then fall into a golf course near the airport.

The crash caused one violent explosionwith a cloud of smoke visible from great distances and described by the witnesses such as “A huge ball of fire”.

The same aircraft, among other things, had already carried out others Two flights during the morning, first from Athens at the airport of Pola (in Croatia) and then from the Croatian to British airport, which is located about 72 kilometers from London.

London Southend airport, in one post on X, limited itself to confirming the closure of air traffic due to a serious accident which involved a general aviation plane. During the evening, the flights at the start and arriving in the airport were gradually restored.

For the moment there are no others details On air disaster: the situation therefore remains updated.