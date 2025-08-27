Play Dirty - Triple game: trailer, plot and release date of the thriller movie with Mark Wahlberg

This autumn on Prime Video is released Play Dirty – Triple Game, Thriller film directed by Shane Black (director of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Iron Man 3 and The Predator, as well as screenwriter of lethal weapon, the last boy scout and last action Hero) and starring Mark Wahlberg. Here are all the information on the rest of the cast, the plot and the release date, and basically also the official Italian trailer.

The cast of Play Dirty – Triple game

With Mark Wahlberg in the cast there are also Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta, The Changeling), Rosa Salazar (Alita – Angelo della Battaglia), Keegan -Michael Key (university companions), Chukwudi Iwuji, Nat Wolff, Thomas Jane and Tony Shamub (Monk, the fantastic Mrs. Maisel).

Play Dirty is written by Shane Black together with Charles Mondry and Anthony Bagarozzi, who have adapted the series of “Parker” novels by Richard Stark, one of the main pseudonyms of the writer Donald E. Westlake). The film is produced by Jules Daly, Marc Toberoff, James W. Skotchdopole. Executive prosters are Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., Charles Mondry, Anthony Bagarozzi

Play Dirty – Triple game, the plot of the film

In the adrenaline -style thriller Play Dirty – Triple game, a professional thief scores the biggest blow of his life. Parker (Mark Wahlberg), Grofield (Lakeith Stanfield), Zen (Rosa Salazar) and a skilled team won in a blow that will put them against the New York mafia, in this raw and intelligent Heist Movie.

When Play Dirty comes out – Triple game

The 125 -minute film will be available on first videos all over the world from Wednesday 1 October.

The Play Dirty trailer – triple game

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yqz_dpmsgi

