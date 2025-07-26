Pluribus: the teaser trailer and the release date of the new Fanta-Dramedy series of the Breaking Bad creator

For fans of Vince Gilligan, on Apple TV+ a new TV series of the writer and director is coming who created Breaking Bad and Co-Creato Better Call Saul. It is titled Pluribus (or Plur1bus, to evoke the US motto enclosed in the Latin motto “and pluribus unum”, “by many, one”) and was announced as a science fiction dramedy, already confirmed for season 2. Here is all the information available on the plot, cast and release date, and basically the first short but disturbing teaser trailer for Pluribus.

The cast of Pluribus

Absolute protagonist of the series is Rhea Seehorn, who working with Gilligan has already obtained two Emmy nominations for his interpretation in Better Call Saul.

In addition to Seehorn, the series features Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (the seizure of flight 601), with the special participation of Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (“Our Flag Means Death”).

Pluribus is produced by Sony Pictures Television, with the winner of the Mimy Vince Gilligan as an executive producer together with the WGA Award Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy are executive co-producers.

Pluribus, the plot

Pluribus is an original series that mixes different genres, in which the most unhappy person on the earth must save the world from happiness.

When Pluribus comes out

The Pluribus series will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday 7 November with the first two episodes of the ten total, followed by new episodes every week until 26 December.

The first Pluribus teaser trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CR41IZX07O8