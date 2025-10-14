Polynesians and Native Americans in contact even before Columbus: proof comes from the sweet potato

The Hokule’a, a modern replica of the rafts with which the Polynesians completed their colonization of the Pacific between 700 and 1200 AD. C. Credit: By HongKongHuey – originally posted to Flickr as Princess Taiping Sails with the Hokule’a in Hawaii, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons



Although the debate among scholars is still ongoing, some clues of nature genetics, botany And linguistics they seem to suggest that around 1200 AD. C., some groups of Polynesians arrived on the Pacific coasts of South America, giving rise to short-lived mixed communitiesand carrying with him plant species. In recent years, more and more elements seem to be confirming that before the discovery of America by Christopher Columbus in 1492, but after the Norsemen around the year 1000, those who visited this continent were the sailing populations of the Pacific Ocean.

Who were the Polynesians

With the term “Polynesians” means those native peoples of the numerous archipelagos of the Pacific Ocean (the so-called “Polynesian Triangle” which includes the islands between the New Zealandthe Hawaii el’Easter Island) and who speak languages ​​belonging to the Polynesian family. They They descend from the Austronesian populationsa group of peoples that originated in southern China or Taiwan, and spread throughout the western Pacific and Indian Ocean between 3000 and 1000 BC. C.

Current spread of the Austronesian languages, of which the Polynesian languages ​​are a subdivision. Credit: By Christophe cagé – Own work, CC BY–SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons



In a very long period of time that goes approx from 1500 BC. C. to 1200 AD. C.these people of very skilled navigators colonized the islands of the Pacific one after another, aboard simple but sophisticated boats, traveling thanks to a deep knowledge of sea currents and stars.

A “Stick chart” of the Austronesian population of the Marshall Islands, housed in the museum in Bremen, Germany. Each stick represents a current, and were used by ancient Pacific navigators to orient themselves in the ocean. Credit: By Sterilgutassistentin – This image has been extracted from another file, GPL, via Wikimedia Commons



In itself, their colonization would qualify them as the most skilled navigators in history, capable of navigating between islands thousands of kilometers apart. Today the best-known Polynesian peoples are the Maori of New Zealand, i Tahitians in French Polynesia and the Hawaiians in the United States.

Until a few years ago it was believed that the easternmost point ever reached by Polynesian colonization in the Pacific was theEaster Islandone of the most remote places in the world, today belonging to Chile, where the Polynesians, probably coming from Pitcairn Islands (now part of the United Kingdom) more than 2000 km away, they arrived between 1000 and 1200 AD. C. Easter Island is about 3000 km from the coast of Chile, and some elements seem to suggest that some Polynesian groups they arrived on the coasts of South America starting from here, between the 12th and 13th centuries. This is approximately two centuries after the arrival of the Norse in Canada and three centuries before the arrival of Columbus in the Caribbean.

The Moai of Easter Island. Credit: By Ian Sewell – IanAndWendy.com Photo gallery from Easter Island, CC BY 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1193567



Evidence of the landing in America: the sweet potato and turmeric

When British and French colonizers began to settle the islands of Polynesia during the 18th and 19th centuries, they discovered that the native populations knew and cultivated sweet potato (Ipomea batatas), plant native to the Americas. Genetic studies on these plants grown on the Polynesian islands have shown that they exist two different species: one introduced by Europeans in recent times, and a much older one, whose presence is attested to Cook Islands (New Zealand territory) at least starting from 1000 AD. C.

Sweet potatoes. Credit: By Llez – Own work, CC BY–SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons



Although it cannot be ruled out that some sweet potato seeds were transported across the Pacific by marine currentsit is more likely that the cultivation of this plant by the Polynesians even before the arrival of the Europeans was due to its import from South America to the islands of Polynesia. Also the linguistic data would seem to suggest this: in rapanuithe Polynesian language of Easter Island, sweet potato is called “kumara”, while in Maorithe native language of New Zealand, is called “kūmara”. This suggests that the origin of the term is a reconstructed proto-Polynesian form, kumalaspread very early among the Polynesian peoples, before their languages ​​differentiated (also because New Zealand and Easter Island are located at the two extremes of Polynesia). Interestingly, this linguistic stability is unusual in loanwords, that is, in words taken from other languages. In some dialects of quechuathe native language of Peru, the sweet potato is called “comal”, “k’umar” or “k’umara”

Curcuma longa. Credit: By Franz Eugen Köhler, Köhler’s Medizinal–Pflanzen – List of Koehler Images, Public domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=255541



If the Polynesians they imported the sweet potato from the Americas, it would also appear that they have left them a plant species of Asian origin. During their colonization of the Pacific, the Austronesians and their Polynesian descendants spread the culture of turmeric (Curcuma longa), native to south-eastern Asia. This plant was cultivated and used by the tribe of Amahuacaoriginally from an area of ​​the Amazon now on the border between Brazil and Peru and unknown until the 18th century.

Genetic studies supporting Polynesian colonization

A 2020 genetic study focused on the DNA of some inhabitants of the islands now belonging to the French Polynesia. The result demonstrated that these modern populations have a certain affinity level genetic with a Native American tribe on the present-day Pacific coast Colombia. This would suggest a contact and a genetic exchange between the two populations dating back to between the 12th and 14th centuries, implying that some Polynesian groups who arrived in the Americas had children of mixed descent, who subsequently returned to the Pacific islands. Even some native groups of South America, even in the Amazon, they have part of their genetic heritage of Polynesian origin. In addition to this very interesting data, another genetic study on the native population of Easter Island would see an average of 10% Native American DNA.

The first European depiction of the Maori of New Zealand, from the log of Dutch explorer Abel Tasman, 1642. Credit: By Isaack Gilsemans – nl:Nationaal Archief (1), Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons



Scholars who deal with the topic tend to identify the Polynesian community of Easter Island, famous for the construction of the well-known Moai, as a mixed communitywhich was probably characterized by some elements coming from the Americas. Although it cannot be ruled out a priori that Native Americans settled on Easter Island, mixing with the Polynesians, it seems more probable and likely that the American DNA present among the inhabitants of the island was introduced by mixed communities returning from the coasts of South America after a few generations.

Although probably there were therefore contacts between the peoples of South America and the Polynesiansthese were never massive migrations, but rather sporadic contacts, the result of the great expansion of these very skilled navigators, who over the course of centuries managed to set foot on practically all the emerged lands of the largest ocean in the world.