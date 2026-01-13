Portobello: the trailer of the new series by Marco Bellocchio on the story of Enzo Tortora

Marco Bellocchio has decided to tell the story of Enzo Tortora in a new TV series entitled “Portobello” and the first two episodes of the series, still in the production phase, were presented as a world premiere during the 2025 Venice Film Festival in the Out of Competition TV series section. Now, however, the Italian debut of this title on the new HBO Max Italia platform is ever closer and today the official trailer was published which shows us what we can expect from this new Italian series.

This is a series of six episodes that traces an Italian news story linked to the presenter of the historic show “Portobello”, accused of being part of a Camorra association.

The series was written by Marco Bellocchio, Stefano Bises, Giordana Mari and Peppe Fiore and produced by Our Films together with Kavac Film, in co-production with Arte France and in collaboration with The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle group company. Filming has just started in Rome and will also take place in Sardinia, Campania and Lombardy.

The official trailer for Portobello

Portobello: the plot

Directed by Marco Bellocchio, the 6-episode series tells the story of Enzo Tortora, the famous host of the television program “Portobello” – on air since 1977 for seven editions – accused by some justice collaborators of being part of a Camorra association dedicated to drug trafficking. Tortora was imprisoned and tried for years before being finally acquitted of all charges.

“Tortora suffered a great injustice: arrested, tried and convicted, he was completely acquitted only after a long judicial odyssey – commented director Marco Bellocchio -. He was a fighter, but the fight made him ill and die. I won’t make a saint of him, I will dig into him in a series because a film cannot contain him”.

Portobello: the review

Portobello: who’s in the cast

The cast of the TV series includes Fabrizio Gifuni, in the role of Enzo Tortora, Lino Musella, Romana Maggiora Vergano, Barbora Bobulova, Alessandro Preziosi and Fausto Russo Alesi.

Portobello: when it comes out and where to see it

The Portobello series arrives in Italy, on the new HBO Max platform, on February 20, 2026.

