Poste Italiane down throughout Italy today 12 January, problems with site and app: what’s happening

Down of Poste Italiane throughout Italy. Credit: Poste Italiane.



New malfunctions for Italian Post Office Today January 12, 2026: users are experiencing problems with the use of the website and apps during the morning today January 12: as reported by the Downdetector portal, the reports reached their peak around 10.36amwith a total of 743 outages reported. Specifically, the 71% of users have encountered problems with the websitewhile the 20% he couldn’t even access the Post Office app. The remainder 9% had difficulty in Login phase.

The reports recorded by the Downdetector portal on Poste Italiane malfunctions. Credit: Downdetector



When trying to access the website, a screen appeared with a message 504 error (Gateway Timeout), visible below.

The message that appeared on the Poste Italiane website. Credit: Punto Informatico



At the geographical distribution level, the reports came from all of Italyalthough in greater numbers in big cities such as Turin, Milan, Verona, Bologna, Florence, Perugia, Rome, Naples, Palermo and Catania.

The map of downtime reports from Poste Italiane. Credit: Downdetector



At the moment, the situation seems unchanged, with approx 733 reports recorded as of 11.13am. Italian Post Office not he still provided explanations officials on the reason for these malfunctions. The episode occurred less than two weeks after his conversion SPID with PosteID from free to paid. Poste Italiane’s last major downturn dates back to December 1, 2025resolved over the course of a few hours.