Poste Italiane down today 1 December throughout Italy, app and website not working: what’s happening

Credit: Poste Italiane.



The users of Italian Post Office they are finding malfunctions in the use of app and website, right on the day of payment of pensions: as reported by the portal Down detector, reports of problems and failures peaked around 09:39 today, December 1, with a total of 1,055 outages reported. Specifically, the86% of users encountered problems accessing theappwhile 13% cannot even access the website.

The reports recorded by the Downdetector portal on Poste Italiane malfunctions. Credit: Downdetector



Around 11:00 the number of reports decreased, reaching 823 reports: at the moment, however, Poste Italiane customers they are reporting malfunctions again – with a new peak of 987 reports –. During login, the Poste Italiane app shows the following screen:

The Poste Italiane app screen during the malfunction.



At the geographical distribution level, the reports come from all of Italyalthough in greater numbers in big cities such as Turin, Milan, Verona, Bologna, Florence, Perugia, Rome, Naples, Palermo and Catania.

The map of downtime reports from Poste Italiane. Credit: Downdetector



The cause of this malfunction has not yet been clarified by Poste Italiane, which has not released official communications: the last one down that had affected the app dates back to the end of October, when problems were reported in the Azure infrastructure, on which Poste Italiane relies.

Article being updated.