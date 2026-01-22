Immagine

Ecology

Poste Italiane down today 22 January, the app doesn’t work throughout Italy: what’s happening

Down of Poste Italiane throughout Italy. Credit: Poste Italiane.

New problems encountered by customers of Italian Post Office Today, January 22, 2026. Users encountered problems using the app during the early hours of the afternoon: as reported by the portal Downdetectorreports reached a peak of 1414 at 3.11pm. Specifically, the 67% of users encountered problems with theapps, while the 27% recorded malfunctions during the Login. The remainder 6% finally reported difficulties with the website.

According to some users, the problems had already started yesterday evening, as also visible from the curve reported on Downdetector.

Poste Italiane’s down reports for today, 22 January. Credit: Downdetector

In an attempt to log in to the appusers were presented with the following screen:

Unable to access the Poste Italiane app. Credit: Poste Italiane

UPDATE AT 3.31PM: the situation seems to be in gradual improvement, with the number of reports dropping to 642.

At the geographical distribution level, the reports came from all of Italyalthough in greater numbers in big cities such as Turin, Milan, Verona, Bologna, Florence, Perugia, Rome, Naples, Palermo and Catania.

The map of downtime reports from Poste Italiane. Credit: Downdetector

Poste Italiane, at the moment, not he still provided explanations officials on the reason for these malfunctions. The episode takes place ad just 10 days since the last down, recorded on January 12, 2026.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

