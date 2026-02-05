Predator: Badlands on Disney+, the trailer and when it comes out

The highest-grossing film of the franchise arrives in streaming. Disney+ announces Predator: Badlands, the film of Dan Trachtenberg with Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and Elle Fanning which totaled 184.5 million dollars worldwide and which convinced audiences and critics.
Predator: Badlands, the trailer
Predator: Badlands, the previews on the plot
Predator: Badlands delves into Yautja lore by introducing new characters Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) and Thia (Elle Fanning), following them on an underdog heroes’ journey shaped by an unlikely alliance. Mixing themes of survival and self-discovery with intense combat, stunning visuals and moments of humor, the film offers an action-packed, high-stakes adventure.
Predator: Badlands, the cast
The cast consists of Elle Fanning, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, Reuben De JongMike Homik, Rohinal Nayaran and Cameron Brown.
Predator: Badlands, the poster
Predator: Badlands, when it comes out
The film debuts on Disney+ on February 12, 2026.