Predator: Badlands on Disney+, the trailer and when it comes out

Culture

Predator: Badlands on Disney+, the trailer and when it comes out

The highest-grossing film of the franchise arrives in streaming. Disney+ announces Predator: Badlands, the film of Dan Trachtenberg with Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and Elle Fanning which totaled 184.5 million dollars worldwide and which convinced audiences and critics.

Predator: Badlands, the trailer

undefined

Predator: Badlands, the previews on the plot

Predator: Badlands delves into Yautja lore by introducing new characters Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) and Thia (Elle Fanning), following them on an underdog heroes’ journey shaped by an unlikely alliance. Mixing themes of survival and self-discovery with intense combat, stunning visuals and moments of humor, the film offers an action-packed, high-stakes adventure.

Predator: Badlands, the cast

The cast consists of Elle Fanning, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, Reuben De JongMike Homik, Rohinal Nayaran and Cameron Brown.

Predator: Badlands, the poster

Predator: Badlands, when it comes out

The film debuts on Disney+ on February 12, 2026.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Predator: Badlands on Disney+, the trailer and when it comes out
Satellites, espionage and communications: hybrid warfare (also) comes from space
SAF, sustainable aviation fuel: what is the biofuel produced from municipal waste