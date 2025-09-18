Private life beats work: this is how people use chatgpt according to the Openii report

There privacy beats the Work In searches on Chatgpt: in this way the evolution of the questions addressed to the artificial intelligence model of Openai in the last 3 years could be summarized. This is what emerges from the report “How People Use Chatgpt“, The first published by Openai, and coordinated by the Harvard economist David Demento based on 1.5 million conversations occurred between November 2022 (when the model was launched) and July 2025.

In fact, artificial intelligence is becoming less and less supporting our work activities (which now cover only 30% of requests), while the daily use of AI grows to receive advice, information or decision -making support. Moreover, Chatgpt has now become a technology that we use daily, like search engines: in the last year, among other things, the AI ​​has spread much more quickly in countries a medium-low income compared to the rest of the world. In the meantime, the genrewith the number of female and male users who almost reached parity, while the under 26 who ask for support for school tasks.

In general, however, the AI ​​has become a real Assistant of our personal life: not surprisingly, the majority of requests (about 70%) has to do with themes of “practical guide”, which include advice on nutrition, fitness or personal care.

How the use of chatgpt is changing

That artificial intelligence is entering more and more in our lives is a fact: but how is it changing the way we use chatgpt? According to the report conducted by Openai, the research concerns more and more everyday life: Only 30% of the questions, in fact, have to do with work, while the vast majority of requests (70%, precisely) falls within the category of “practical guides”, which include advice on personal life and subjects such as Fitness, health and personal care.

The evolution of the most requested topics at Chatgpt between July 2024 and June 2025. Credit: Openii



This evolution in the use of artificial intelligence – which is becoming a real personal assistant from working support, to which to contact for any topic – is also clearly visible in the graph above: between July 2024 and June 2025 the advice and the “Practical guides“They became the first topic of conversation with the artificial intelligence model (28.8% of requests). In second place, however, the search for information (24.4%), while the advice on writing (for the revision of texts, the writing of email or summaries) fell to third place (23.9%), recording a drop of almost 12 percentage points in less than a year.

Who are users who use the Openii model

Users who use chatgpts are also classified within the report: from age of age, a division between under 26which use artificial intelligence mostly as a learning tool (to receive simplified explanations or help for school tasks), e Over 26which instead turn to the Openai model mainly for work and decision -making activities.

From the point of view of the genre, however, the Gender Gap in use of AI In fact, in the first half of 2025, the number of female and male users has almost reached equality. Nonetheless, still differences in requests remain: men tend to ask for support for technical work or topics related to the multimedia world, while women turn to chatgpt for advice related to writing and “practical guides”.

The differences between male and female users on the basis of the most requested topics at Chatgpt. Credit: Openai



But one of the most interesting elements is certainly that of Country of origin: between May 2024 and May 2025, the use of Openai’s intelligence has spread much more quickly in the Medium-low income countries (with a pil-pro-bench between $ 10,000 and 40,000). In general, however, the AI ​​is rapidly spreading all over the world, with chatgpt that at the end of July 2025 had more than 700 million active weekly users, about 10% of the world adult population.

Finally, the research operates a distinction between people with a university title and users with a high school diploma (or a lower title): if, on the one hand, the more educated people they still tend to use artificial intelligence for reasons of Workon the other who owns a Title of study of lower grade It is aimed at chatgpt for the search for information or advice that help the user to be better informed or make better decisions.