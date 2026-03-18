"Pro-European and centrist alliances are needed against the growth of populism"

“In the EU Parliament there is no alternative to a pro-European and centrist alliance” capable of counterbalancing the “intoxication” of the sovereignist and nationalist parties. This is the message that MEP Elisabetta Gualmini and Action secretary Carlo Calenda launched in a press conference at the European Parliament.

“The role of moderate and centrist parties is very important after the intoxication, which we are still witnessing, of populism, sovereignism and nationalism. But I think that political solutions emerge from centrist positions”, said Gualmini, who recently moved from the Democratic Party and the socialist S&D group to the liberal Renew Europe and Action group.

She and Calenda discussed together with the president of Renew Europe, Valérie Hayer, Europe’s future prospects in light of today’s international situation.

“We will be disintegrated, and we will end up being vassals, some of China, some of Russia and some of the United States, unless we have the strength to act,” Calenda said, underlining the importance of Europe acting more decisively.

The Action secretary then criticized the position of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who recently spoke out against the abolition of the veto in the EU Council on important issues such as foreign policy, defining overcoming the right of veto as a “pivot of European construction”, as well as a fundamental condition for making the Union more effective. “It is a paradox to ask for a stronger Europe without granting it greater decision-making powers,” argued Calenda.