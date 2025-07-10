Prophecy on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

An Italian film based on a Japanese manga. Disney+ announces the streaming arrival of Prophecythe film directed by Jacopo Rondinelli based on the work of Tetsuya Tsutsui. Here is the trailer, the plot, the cast and the release date.

Prophecy, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LFW2T6T9GI

Prophecy, the plot

In Prophecysays the synopsis, an enigmatic masked hero, paperboy, and a group of young ‘Robin Hood’ of food delivery use the power of the web to unmask powerful corrupt, giving life to a compelling action comedy that combines action, comedy, current affairs and social justice.

Prophecy, the cast and production

Produced by Brandon Box and directed by Jacopo Rondinelli from a screenplay by Andrea Sgaravatti and a subject of Sgaravatti, Paolo Bernardelli and Alessandro Pittoni, Prophecy is taken from the homonymous manga, written and designed by Tetsuya Tsutsui. The film is starring Damiano Gavino, Denise Tantucci, Haroun Fall, Ninni Bruschetta, Federica Sabatini and Giulio Greco.

Prophecy, when it comes out

The film debuts on Disney+ 11 July 2025.