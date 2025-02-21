Protoclone: ​​how the robot that faithfully replies the human musculoskeletal system

Protoclone. Credit: Clone Robotics



Imagine a robot capable of moving with the same fluidity as a human being, precisely reproducing the biomechanics of our body. This is exactly the goal of Protoclonethe new android developed by the Californian startup Clone Roboticswhich is attracting great attention in the world of advanced robotics and that some have compared to the drones of the TV series Westworld. What distinguishes it from other humanoid robots is not only its anatomical similarity with the human body, but also the use of an artificial muscle system that replies the functioning of our muscles through an innovative technology called Myofiber. The protoclone is designed to have one skeletal structure almost identical to the human onewith beyond 200 synthetic bonesa complex Artificial nervous system and a wide range of Tactile and inertial sensors who allow him to learn by observing human movements. Thanks to these characteristics, the robot manages to move surprisingly naturally, arousing conflicting reactions: on the one hand, great enthusiasm for its potential applications in the field of automation and domestic assistance; on the other, a sense of restlessness due to its impressive resemblance to human beings “in flesh and blood.

The company has announced that by 2025 will produce a limited first series of 279 unitscalled Alpha clone, with the aim of making humanoid robots integral part of daily life. The technology that makes protoclone so realistic, however, also raises important questions related to human psychology, in particular with regard to the so -called effect Uncanny Valleyaccording to which copies too faithful of human beings can generate discomfort in observers. Judged with your eyes the degree of restlessness that causes a robot as a protocon to move.

How the protoclone robot works

As we have already said, the appearance that makes the robot protoclone is his is his ability to faithfully replicate human biomechanicsa result obtained thanks to a sophisticated artificial skeletal and muscle system. Its skeleton, made with advanced polymer materials, almost reproduces the human bone structure, with a similar number of bones (just over 200) and some strategic fusions that improve its resistance and efficiency.

The true heart of innovation, however, is represented by the implementation system Myofiberwhich simulates the functioning of human muscles. Instead of using electric motors or hydraulic pistons, the protoclone uses a system based on artificial muscle fibers. Each muscle consists of a flexible tube with an elastic mesh structure that surrounds a small internal tank. When this tank is filled with hydraulic fluid under pressure, the network contracts, generating a tension similar to that of a true human muscle.

In describing the Myofiber system, Clone Robotics explained:

To obtain the desirable qualities of the skeletal muscle of mammals, a suitable synthetic muscle fiber should respond in less than 50 ms with a contraction without load greater than 30% and at least one kilogram of contraction force for a single muscle fiber with three grams. Today, MyOfiber is the only artificial muscle in the world capable of obtaining such a combination of weight, power density, speed, force-sanity and energy efficiency.

This technology allows the protoclone to perform fluid and precise movements, with an extraordinary mobility range: the robot is equipped with beyond 1,000 artificial muscle fibers and can reach more than 200 degrees of freedom in its movements. To make a comparison, the human body has about 244 degrees of freedom, which correspond to the sum of the possible movements between all the joints.

The power of the Myofiber system is guaranteed by a 500 Watt electric pumpwhich works as a sort of “artificial heart” of the protoclone, capable of pushing the hydraulic fluid through the circuit with a capacity of 40 liters per minute and a pressure of about 7 bar. This system allows the android to perform quick and powerful movements, making it more agile than traditional robots based on electric motors.

In addition to the musculoskeletal structure, the protoclone is equipped with a advanced sensory system. In its skull are installed 4 deep cameraswhich allow him to perceive the surrounding environment with a three -dimensional vision. It also has 70 inertial sensorsdistributed in the joints, and which serve to monitor the position and movement of the body in real time. And then there is a team of 320 pressure sensors Located in the artificial muscles: these provide feedback on the force exercised, allowing the robot to accurately calibrate its movements and adapt to the objects with which it interacts.

This combination of technologies allows the protoclone to learn by imitation, observing human behavior and reproducing it with a loyalty that, defining impressive, is an understatement.

The various layers that allow the protocon to carry out fluid movements. In order, starting from the left, we find the skeletal system, the muscle system, the vascular system and the nervous system of the robot. Credit: Clone Robotics.



The goal of Clone Robotics

The reason why Clone Robotics has committed so much to develop protoclone is his ultimate goal: develop advanced domestic robotscapable of witnessing human beings in everyday activities, such as washing dishes, bending the laundry or cooking simple meals. This project is set in a strong growth market, which sees several important players, including Tesla and Figures Ai, companies engaged in the development of humanoid robots with advanced functions.