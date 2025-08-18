Pssica – The rivers of fate, the new Netflix thriller: plot and when it comes out

It is about to land on Netflix “Pssica – The rivers of fate”, a new Brazilian mini series in four episodes that projects us, in an enveloping way, among the mysteries and pitfalls of the Amazon Rio. Directed by Quico Meirelles, with an episode also signed by the Oscar candidate Fernando Meirelles (director of “City of God”, “The Constant Gardner” and “The two Popes”), the production brings on the small screen stories of lives marked by an alleged curse: therefore personal dramas, action and suggestions dictated by uncontaminated nature are guaranteed.

Pssica – The rivers of fate: the plot

Set on the edge of the imposing (and mysterious) waters of the Amazon Rio, “Pssica” tells the lives of three strangers, all convinced that she is victims of a curse. Janalice is a young woman torn from her life and ended up in the hands of a network of trafficking in human beings, and seeks in every way an escape route; Preá is a charismatic but tormented head of a gang of “rats of water”, criminals that live and act along the rivers, and is forced to deal with their choices and with a future that seems already written; Mariangel is instead pushed only by an unstoppable thirst for revenge for the killing of his family. Their destinies are initially distant, but they cross unpredictable on the banks of the great river, transforming each journey into a common struggle for survival, between human threats and ancestral shadows that thicken around them.

Filming took place in Belém, in the state of the Pará, and required a constant adaptation to the particular conditions of the Amazon region. Many sets were on boats or floating houses, which depending on the tide were now on the sand, now on the water. The mini series is taken from an homonymous novel, from 2015, by Edyr Augusto Proença, for a story that highlights the cultural wealth of the Amazon and its creative force in the audiovisual panorama of Netflix.

Pssica – The rivers of fate: the cast

The three protagonists of “Pssica” are Domithila Cattete (in the role of Janalice), Marleyda Soto (Mariangel) and Lucas Galvino (Preá). In the cast of the mini series we also find: Sandro Guerra (Amadeu), Matthew Parham (Philippe Soutin), Felipe Rocha (Jaime), Ricardo Teodoro (Ramiro).

Pssica – The rivers of fate: when it comes out on Netflix

The four episodes of the Mini series of Brazilian production “Pssica – The rivers of fate” arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 20 August 2025.

Pssica – The rivers of fate: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sgfcwvppqs4undefined