Public money for the docuseries on Corona: controversy erupts. The very high figure

Almost 800,000 euros from the Ministry of Culture for the docuseries on Fabrizio Corona. News that is already causing discussion. For those who don’t know, in fact, just a few days ago (on January 9th) the docuseries entitled “Fabrizio Corona – I’m news” was released on Netflix. The production of the project also received public money. How many? Below are the details.

The money for the Corona series

“Fabrizio Corona – I am news” is a docuseries that explores the life and career of the former paparazzi king Fabrizio Corona, retracing the scandals and social changes of recent Italian history. In the docuseries – to which various faces from journalism and entertainment contribute: from Marco Travaglio to Lele Mora – Corona’s personal events are also told (his relationship with his parents, his relationship with women but above all with money, his true obsession).

This project – directed by director Massimo Cappello – cost around 2.5 million euros. The production – Bloom media house – received almost 800,000 (to be precise, 793,629) from Alessandro Giuli’s Ministry of Culture in the form of production tax credit. This news has opened quite a few discussions.

There are those who have railed against the decision: “How sad”, “This is Italian madness”, “Absurd”. And those who, on the other hand, believe that there is nothing wrong: “It is broadcast on Netflix, not on Rai”, “And where is the problem?”, “Fortunately there is no moral tribunal that decides a priori what is worthy of state subsidies and what is not”. These are some comments that can be read under the tweet of the journalist Giuseppe Candela who republished the news on his profile X. Will Corona respond to the controversy?

Below is the screen of the document from the Ministry of Culture

Initially, as can be clearly seen from the screen shown here, the project was to be titled “The Italian Crown”, probably playing on the titles “Crown” and “Corona”. Then, evidently, the change.