Puppy Love: Plot, Trailer and Release Date on Prime Video of the Romantic Comedy

Coming soon to Prime Video is Puppy Love, an American romantic comedy in which love concerns both the human protagonists (Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin) and their four-legged friends. Here is the release date, plot and trailer of the film, released for the first time in the USA in August 2023 on the US streaming platform Amazon Freevee.

When is Puppy Love coming out on Prime Video?

The film will be available on Prime Video from Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

What is Puppy Love about?

After a disastrous first date, rebellious Nicole (Lucy Hale) and socially anxious Max (Grant Gustin) vow to delete each other’s numbers—until they discover their dogs have fallen in love—and puppies are on the way! Nicole and Max, ironically incompatible, are forced to become responsible co-parents—but they might just find love themselves.

The official trailer of Puppy Love