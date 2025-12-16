Qatargate, the European Parliament revokes the immunity of PD MEP Alessandra Moretti

The chamber of the European Parliament voted today, 16 December, in favor of revoking the immunity of the MEP of the Democratic Party – and member of the S&D in the European Chamber – Alessandra Moretti. His name appears in the judicial papers in the context of Qatargate, the investigation into the alleged corruption by countries such as Qatar and Morocco of deputies and assistants of the European Parliament. The motion passed with 497 yes, 139 no and 15 abstentions, confirming the decision of the Judicial Affairs Commission taken on 3 December.

Immunity confirmed for Gualmini

Today’s vote by MEPs also confirmed another Commission verdict, the one concerning the other PD MEP, Elisabetta Gualmini, involved in the affair: the revocation of her immunity was rejected with 382 yes votes, 254 no votes and 19 abstentions. Both MEPs had suspended themselves from the Socialist group after the investigations were opened.

The accusations rejected by Moretti

The names of the two MEPs had already circulated in the first phase of the investigation launched by the investigating judge Michael Claise, which then passed into the hands of Aurélie Dejaiffe. From the beginning, Moretti’s position was considered weaker: the MEP is suspected of criminal association aimed at corruption. Moretti has always denied having received benefits, gifts and advantages from anyone, especially from representatives of Morocco or Qatar. On several occasions, the MEP has even rejected reconstructions of her trips to Morocco, claiming that she has never been to the African country.

Thus the European Parliament wants to avoid new Qatargates

Moretti says she is saddened by the European Chamber’s decision. “The European Parliament wanted to accept the request of the Belgian prosecutor’s office regarding the revocation of my immunity. I am saddened, as I have already had the opportunity to say, because the elements on which the request was based had already been denied by me on a documentary basis and I continue to maintain that the vote did not look so much at the actual contents of the request, but was influenced by political-electoral strategies and conveniences”.

And again: “I am not worried about the impact that this vote will have on me, and I add that at this point I hope to be heard by the prosecutor’s office as soon as possible to be able to defend myself from the accusations, but rather about the impact of this vote on the dignity and independence of Parliament. Immunity does not represent a personal privilege, but the need to protect the parliamentarian in the free exercise of his essential functions. I thank my group and the many colleagues of every party for the support I am receiving, I will continue to do my job with my head held high”, he adds.

Zingaretti: “Certain of his innocence”

Among the first reactions was that of the head of the PD delegation to the EU parliament, Nicola Zingaretti. “I am sure that Alessandra Moretti will demonstrate her correctness and transparency with respect to the disputed facts”, states the former party secretary, who adds that “after the clarifications produced, there were already all the conditions to better protect the prerogatives of parliamentarians, but now in the phase that is opening there will be the opportunity to verify her extraneousness. In the meantime, her commitment will continue in parliamentary work”.