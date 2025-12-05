Quantum Leap, the original Time Travel is streaming (more or less)

When we had already resigned ourselves, after years of research and appeals and after an unlucky reboot, we suddenly found Quantum Leap – A Journey Through Time, the legendary TV series created by Donald P. Bellisario with Scott Bakula in the role of the time traveler Samuel Beckett aided by the hologram guardian Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell).

Thanks (many thanks) to the report from reader Nicola Antonelli, in fact, we found the original series streaming on Prime Video. But not in the usual main section where you can find films and TV series for free on-demand use.

How to watch Quantum Leap for free on Prime Video

Together with other TV series from the past such as The Nanny, The Jeffersons, A part of the platform that is still little known, and also little promoted by Prime’s marketing.

As in good old television, the Live section does not allow you to choose the episodes to watch; you cannot forward or go back to review a scene; you cannot change the default language, which is Italian, nor put on subtitles: you can only tune in to the channel dedicated to Quantum Leap, enjoy watching, be patient during the short advertising breaks and not despair if the episodes don’t always follow the correct sequence. In practice, a… time travel, precisely, to when we watched Quantum Leap on Rai 2 or on Telemontecarlo.

With the great advantage of not having to submit to the rigid rules of the schedules and be satisfied with an episode or two a day: binge watching is completely available.

Active from December 2025, we don’t know until when the channel dedicated to Quantum Leap will be available for free to Prime Video subscribers, but given the upcoming holidays we are sure that many fans of Sam (and Al, obviously) will dedicate themselves to Quantum Leap marathons from Christmas to Epiphany. At least.