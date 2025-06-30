Rai 1 broadcast Fiandini who updates us on the Pope’s conditions. The replicas also deserve respect





Replicas must also enjoy their dignity. Daughters of the worship for the archives and for the research, a spirit that was once at the basis of “Techetecheté” and which, unfortunately, is gradually losing in those parts.

However, what has been offering Rai for a few weeks on Sunday afternoon overcomes any imagination. Because if he replies it must be, then that it is in all respects, even in detail.

And so it happens that at the ‘best’ of “Sunday in” Fausto Leali finds himself promoting the Christmas album or that Asia Argento wishes the Happy Easter to Venier. As if the two moments could not be maintained, perhaps interesting, but deprived of the superfluous, or of everything seen and listened to at the end of June could appear involuntarily comic, or anachronistic.

In this sense, the worst page offered it on Sunday 29 June “with us free wheel”. On the air, the episode of last March 2 was sent in full. So space for blacks by chance, to Giancarlo Magalli, Monica Leofreddi and, surprisingly, at the advance of Tg1 Ignazio Ingrao, who informed the spectators at home on the health of Pope Francis, in those days hospitalized at Gemelli: “The update on the Pope’s conditions has arrived now, which are stable. Flows through two nasal cannulas.

Understandable, but at the same time mocking, the tranquility shown in the studio by Fialdini: “We can breathe for the moment a sigh of relief”. He could not imagine that Bergoglio would miss a month and a half later, just as he could not expect that certain words were dusted off and retransmitted one day.

The ‘justificationist’ front will not hesitate to emphasize that on superimpression the serpentone stood out with the word “replica of March 2”. However, this cannot absolve from a slip that does nothing but highlight the sloppiness and the approximation of certain programming.

The so -called ‘better than’, in fact, was nothing more than the full re -proposal of the appointment four months ago, without anyone intervening with scissors to eliminate the most embarrassing waste and situations.

The gaffe on the Pope tells us about a press PressoPocchist, disrespectful of his audience, that already the past summer came to life in a similar undertaking, dusting off an episode of “Camper” in August (despite the program born to replace the winter schedule) which had actually seen the light on June 21. Too bad that inside there were also the weather forecast of that period. Not to be believed.