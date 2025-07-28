Railway accident in Germany, derails a train: the probable cause a landslide due to strong thunderstorms

Credit: Feuerwehr Ulm



About 90 km south of Stuttgarta railway accident occurred on Sunday 27 July around 18:10 a Riedlingenin which they have lost their lives 3 people and they remain Wounds another 50 – out of 100 total passengers. The train was a regional of the Deutsche Bahn traveling from Sigmaringen to Ulm And in the early hours after the disaster the causes were not entirely clear. Fortunately, in a short time the authorities seem to have understood what caused the derailmentthat is, one landslide. The railway section in which the accident happened, in fact, insists on a wooded area which, in recent days, was hit hard by a storm.

In particular, according to the investigators and local authorities, the strong rains that hit the region in the past few hours would have caused one overflow of a sewage conduct passing near the track. This overflow, in turn, would have caused one landslide of the embankment Present precisely near the track where, at that moment, a train passed away.

The authorities and firefighters promptly intervened on the spot but unfortunately, as anticipated, for 3 of the people on board there was nothing to do. Obviously at the moment the entire route remains closed and have been made available to the replacement train commuters to reach the various destinations.