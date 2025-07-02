Really a nice wedding

Culture

Really a nice wedding

Really a nice wedding

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Really a nice wedding
Genetically modified plants that purify the air up to 4.7 times more: the study
The longest tennis match in history: Isner-Mahut in Wimbledon lasted 11 hours and 5 minutes