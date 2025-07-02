Really a nice wedding





In Venice the sky was clear, the air perfumed June and shone like diamonds. The Grand Canal seemed made on purpose to reflect the elegance of Lauren Sanchez’s dress, Jeff Bezos’s neostiposa, a lace masterpiece and silk chiffon, with 180 tiny buttons hand -sewn in 900 hours of work. Everything, from the edge of the train to the bust line, screamed vulgar opulence.

In Gaza the sky was black, burned by missiles. Israel bombed the northern part of the strip, after ordering yet another evacuation with flyers rained by drones. Humanitarian make -up. An attack hit the Al-Zawiya market, where civilians, women and children had sought refuge from hunger. Dozens the dead. Seventy -two from the sunrise.

In San Giorgio, in the splendid setting of the lagoon on whose waves sparkled the sunset calm, Matteo Bocelli was playing. The son of art has intoned for Jeff and Lauren the song by Elvis “Can’t Help Falling in Love”. Sweet, even touching according to those present, while the golden reflections of the sun made the Champagne glasses shine and the five million euro necklace of the new bride (who knows how much therapeutic milk can be bought, with all that money!). Like the one of which Jouri Al-Masri, three months, died in Deir Al-Balah because his family was unable to find enough, blocked to the passes from the Israeli army. The same day, Nidal Sharab, 5 months, and Kinda Al-Hams, 10 days, died at the Nasser hospital in Khan Youunis, due to the serious lack of food and medical supplies. In Gaza, the children who died of malnutrition went up to 66. Their bodies seem to bend on themselves, like dry leaves. Death dress them.

Between taffeta skirts and silk dresses, in Venice there was all the international jet set: Di Caprio, the sisters Kardashian, Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump, the Queen Rania, Bill Gates. The stars paraded between pontiles and lanterns, while the crowd of the curious, kept at a distance, took photos with the smartphones. All ready to applaud the love celebrated on the water. The flower of humanity. Like the Israeli officers, who confirmed Haaretz that they had received orders to shoot against unarmed civilians lined up for bread. Not even a threat in sight. Only hunger, despair and a exhausted crowd. Hundreds of deaths a day. An extermination field: it is normal.

And the wedding menu? Signed by the sadding chef (sad!) Fabrizio Mellino. Precious appetizers, first of rare elegance, desserts of Sal De Riso and a dream wedding cake signed Cédric Grolet. And then the pizza. Yes, because Bezos, Magnanimo, also wanted the Neapolitan pizza. Not any: the dough arrived in barrels chilled by the Sanità district. Because even simplicity, in certain latitudes, needs private planes. To certain (other) latitudes, the bombs, incessantly. After all, the only democracy of the Middle East wants it: 47% of the Israeli population think that the army should behave as in the Bible in Jericho: destroy everything (and we are already there), exterminate all the inhabitants of the strip.

But, to make news, it was above all the gigantic jewel given by Bezos to Lauren. You should see it! A necklace so large as to be compared to a Lahat’s missile! Impossible not to remain affected, or indifferent, impossible to turn to the other side; Someone could even remain speechless. It was a really nice wedding.