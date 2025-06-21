Record museums in Italy: the Colosseum leads cultural tourism

The cultural tourism It is a driving sector for the Italian economy, with the city of art such as Rome and Florence at the top of the preferences of tourists. The historical, artistic and cultural heritage of the Belpaese attracts an increasing number of visitors every year, with UNESCO sites, large cities, historic centers and villages among the main travel reasons. The Colosseum It is the most visited site, with almost 15 million inputs Only in 2024. Yet, in the rankings of the most visited museums in the world, it doesn’t even appear. How come? Everything is in the difference between museum and archaeological park.

Cultural tourism leads travel to Italy

The tourism cultural guides travel motivations in Italy, with the 43.6% of visitors which is mainly guided by the desire to know the richness of the artistic and monumental heritage. But what exactly is it for cultural tourism? According to the definition of UNWTO, it includes:

That type of tourist activity in which the visitor’s essential motivation is to learn, discover, experience and consume the tangible and intangible cultural products and attractions present in a tourist destination. These attractions and products refer to a set of peculiar material, intellectual, spiritual and emotional characteristics of a society, which embrace the arts and architecture, the historical and cultural heritage, the culinary heritage, literature, music, creative industries and contemporary cultures with their lifestyle, systems of values, beliefs and traditions

In 2024, Rome The favorite destination for this type of tourism is confirmed: 6 of the 10 most reviewed attractions are found in the capital. Florence Instead, the museum ranking dominates with 4 structures in the top 10.

Overall, the Italian cultural sectoraccording to the relationship I am culture 2024almost worth the 16% of the national GDP. A euro invested in culture generates almost two in other sectors: catering, transport, hospitality. The data of the Ministry of Culture confirm this phenomenon: in 2024, state cultural places (including museums, monuments and archaeological areas) have exceeded 60 million inputswith a 5% increase compared to the previous year. It is the best result ever, even superior to pre-placing levels.

Among visitors, 7 out of 10 are foreigners, with Americans, British and Spanish in the lead, testifying to the global charm of the Italian cultural heritage. The tourist-cultural mix of Italy is also reflected in the podium of the most popular destinations: at the top of the ranking there is the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum (which includes Colosseum, Palatine and Roman Forum), with almost 15 million visitors in 2024growing compared to the 12 million of the previous year. They follow at a distance the Uffizi Galleries of Florence (5.2 million) and the Archaeological Park of Pompeii (4.2 million).

These numbers say that tourists are looking for authentic experiences, often outdoors, where art and history merge with the territory.

Still, looking at the international rankings, a curious paradox emerges. According to the prestigious magazine The Art Newspaperthe three Most visited museums in the world in 2024 were the Louvre of Paris (8.7 million inputs), i Vatican Museums (6.8 million) and the British Museum of London (6.4 million). All numbers well lower than those of the Colosseum. But then, why is the Colosseum in the ranking of the most visited museums in the world? Simple: it is not considered a museum.

Museum or Archaeological Park? The classification node

A museumAccording to international definitions, it is a closed space that houses permanent collections and follows specific conservation, cataloging and use criteria. The Colosseumon the other hand, is a open -air archaeological park. Same thing for Pompeii. So what? Excluded from the rankings dedicated to museums.

However, this system of rankings hides the true importance of Italian cultural tourism. In 2024 in state museums there are “only” 18.7 million inputs, while in monuments and archaeological parks there are them 31.5 million. More than half of cultural tourism therefore focuses in places which, technically, are not museums.

A unique heritage to the Mondosottovalvalto in numbers

If we limit ourselves to watching only the international rankings of the most visited museums, we lose a fundamental part of the Italian cultural tourism. The most popular places are in fact Archaeological sites and historical monumentswhich do not appear in the official lists. Still, it is precisely here that one of Italy’s great strengths lies: the possibility of living outdoor culture, in direct contact with history. After all, the Colosseum every day tells its story under the sky, and millions of people come to listen to it.

To have a complete picture of cultural tourism in Italy, we must therefore go beyond the restricted definitions and read the data carefully. Only in this way does the strength of a country emerges which, with its unique cultural heritage in the world, occupies a leading role globally.