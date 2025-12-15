Red Carpet 2: trailer, cast and release date of the new season of the Prime Video show

Prime Video has revealed the cast, the release date and the trailer for the second season of Red Carpet – VIP on the carpet, the Original Italian game show in which three teams of hilarious bodyguards have to “protect” divas amidst various obstacles and impediments. Here’s everything you need to know and see about Red Carpet 2.

Who hosts Red Carpet 2

Alessia Marcuzzi will once again host the show with the irreverent voices and inexorable commentary of Gialappa’s Band (Marco Santin and Giorgio Gherarducci).

The five divas to save in Red Carpet 2

Five exceptional divas will compete on the red carpet, set up this time in a water park: Federica Nargi, Alba Parietti, Pamela Prati, Giulia Salemi, Flavia Vento.

The comedian-bodyguard teams

The cast is completed with the three teams of bodyguards made up of Autogol, Alessandro Betti, Valentina Cardinali, Alessandro Ciacci, Gianluca Fubelli aka Scintilla, Antonio Ornano, Giulia Vecchio.

How Red Carpet 2 works

Three fierce teams of bodyguards have the mission of escorting five celebrities to their final destination, making them stay at all costs on the red carpet that unrolls at their feet. Between physical obstacles, unexpected events and funny hecklers that will hinder their path, the contestant who sets foot off the red carpet even for just a moment will lose one of his bodyguards. The team that is the first to escort its star to the final destination without a hitch will win. Produced by Blu Yazmine for Amazon MGM Studios and based on a Nippon TV format.

When Red Carpet 2 comes out

The second season of Red Carpet – VIP on the carpet, composed of four episodes in total, will be available on Prime Video from Friday 23 January 2026.

Red Carpet 2, the official trailer