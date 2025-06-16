Relive the tragedy of submarine Titan, on Netflix





There are many real stories that Netflix has decided to tell in recent years. He did it in the form of fiction with series such as Dahmer on the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Apple Cider Vinegar on the Australian scammer Belle Gibson, Monsters, on the history of the killer brothers Lyle and Erik Mendez or The Watcher on the mysterious Stalker of the Villetta at 657 Boulevard. But also through films such as the snow society on the Ande’s air disaster, The Good Nurse on the history of the Killer Charlie Cullen nurse or the recent film The Black Widow, on a terrible case of Spanish black news.

At the same time, however, the true Netflix stories told us also by choosing the way of the documentary as when the Yara Gambirasio case revive us, when he brought us into the dynamics that led to the siege of Waco or showed us closely the history of the fundamentalist “prophet” Warren Jeffs. And it is precisely this form of documentary story that the streaming platform has decided to choose to tell in almost two hours of docufilm, directed by Mark Monroe, the terrible accident of submarine Titan.

The accident of the submarine Titan, the true story

It was June 2023 when the submarine of the private oceangate company imploded during an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic. Inside there were five people who lost their lives, including the founder of the same oceangate Stockton Rush together with Hamish Harding, 58 years old, the former French navy datches Paul-Henry Nargelet, 77 years old, Shahzada Dawood, 48 years old and his 19-year-old son Summan Dawood.

A story, that of Titan, who had kept the whole world suspended during the days of research of the submarine, of which the signal is lost shortly after the immersion on June 18, 2023, exactly after an hour and 45 minutes from the start of the expedition. From there began a race against time for the research of Titan that allowed its passengers an autonomy of oxygen of only four days. And it was precisely at the end of the fourth day, on June 22 at 7:10 that the oxygen was estimated to end and that no one would survive. On the same day, relics of the submarine were found which confirmed the implosion, shortly after the immersion.

Titan: an infomitive but not very engaging documentary

The docufilm on Netflix offers us a story that transports us back and forth in time with direct testimonies of professionals who have worked on the realization of the submarine, former employees of the oceangate and relatives of the victims. Between interviews and some repertoire images, it is told how to the ambitious construction of Titan and its own destruction focusing a lot on the figure of Stockton Rush, the founder of the company and creator of the submarine, a man killed by his own ego and his own ambition.

From Titan: the oceangate disaster do not expect a captivating story, a sensationalistic documentary or a docufilm that will glue you to the screen. This work chooses to detach itself from a documentary vein that prefers a assembly that focuses on the emotions and immediaries of the public in characters and in history. No, with “Titan” Netflix returns to the classic information documentary which, although composed of an accurate collection of information and testimonies, sins precisely on the side of emotional involvement. Beyond this, however, it pushes us to various reflections on life, the ego, the ambition and that want more and more that, at times, it is precisely the cause of our own end. You can learn from your mistakes and perhaps also from those of others and even this is a good reason to see Titan on Netflix.

VOTE: 6-

