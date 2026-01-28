Remembrance Day, the EU Parliament remembers the victims of the Holocaust: LIVE

On the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the European Parliament Office in Italy remembers the deportees and victims of the Nazi extermination camps with a visit to the Shoah Museum followed by a moment of dialogue and reflection at Esperienza Europa – David Sassoli. At 12, in connection from the plenary in Brussels, the speeches of President Roberta Metsola and survivor Tatiana Bucci will be broadcast.

Together with the National Association of Former Deportees in Nazi Camps (ANED), the Shoah Museum Foundation, the National Amateur League – FIGC and Figurine Forever, the European Parliament in Italy organizes a series of moments of exchange through the testimonies of those who survived the extermination camps, to dialogue with the new generations and promote the values ​​of inclusion and respect.

The commemoration begins at 9 am at the Shoah Museum and then continues at Esperienza Europa – David Sassoli in Rome. A moment opened by greetings from Carlo Corazza, Director of the European Parliament in Italy, followed by the institutional interventions of the Vice Presidents of the European Parliament Pina Picierno, with responsibility for Remembrance Day and the fight against anti-Semitism (connected from Brussels), and Antonella Sberna (in video message). This will be followed by the testimony of Nando Tagliacozzo, victim of the deportations in the Jewish quarter of Rome on 16 October 1943.

The “Stickers of Memory” project will then be presented by the National Amateur League – FIGC and by Figurine Forever, the commemorative stickers dedicated to the deported footballers who tell their stories as a warning against indifference and the “banality of evil”, as the historian and philosopher Hannah Arendt defined it.

From 12pm, the live link of the special plenary session for the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Brussels to follow the opening speech of President Metsola, followed by the testimony of Tatiana Bucci, Holocaust survivor.

Subsequently, again at Esperienza Europa – David Sassoli, the short film Coscine di Pollo by Federico Paolini will be broadcast, presented by the director together with the screenwriter Claudia Genolini and the producer Carlo Cozzi.

The initiative is aimed in particular at secondary school classes, including the Ambassador Schools of the European Parliament, and at young footballers.