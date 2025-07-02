Return to the future: the first forty years of a masterpiece

Culture

Return to the future: the first forty years of a masterpiece

Return to the future: the first forty years of a masterpiece

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Bradisism Campi Flegrei Stable after earthquake of magnitude 4.6: the new INGV bulletin is published
Return to the future: the first forty years of a masterpiece
How the bills of light and gas changes: what are the news and what is the “Energy receipt”