Rietto the no vax: the obsession of Francesco Borgonovo for Martina Benedetti





Martina Benedetti, uisjournal.com editorialist on the health issues (pictured above, after a service shift during the Covid19 pandemic), was targeted in these days by a shameful Shitstorm on social media. For those who do not speak English, we translate with the synonym of “Guano storm”, with insults and slander, because the literal meaning is even more vulgar. Benedetti’s alleged fault expressed him in two articles (here and here) his opinion, supported by scientific evidence, regarding the appointment in the Nitag, the government organ that provides technical support to the Ministry on vaccination policies, of two exponents deemed no vax or in any case very critical against the use of vaccines. With the due distinctions, it is as if two auctions were promoted in the quality of Vinitaly.

The Paradox of No Vax doctors

A paradox that the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, solved – giving reason to those who think of it as Martina Benedetti – with the cancellation of all the appointments. After the storm, the sun did not appear, as usually happens, but another reverse of insults arrived – a little more veiled but equally offensive – by Francesco Borgonovo, the deputy director of La Verità who even dedicated an editorial on the front page.

Borgonovo is a very tenacious journalist who has been fighting for years against all his limits – on TV and outside – to seem the new Montanelli Indro of the post -fascist right (pictured above, the true Montanelli, founder of Il Giornale). So being the subject of one of his article on the truth is paradoxically a recognition of the scientificity of his opinions: because it is true, in spite of the name of his newspaper, sometimes there is very little.

The virus defeated by Lambrusco

Francesco Borgonovo can constitutionally write what he wants on vaccines, on Toray.it editorials and on the interview that Martina Benedetti has given to the newspaper La Stampa. Since in Italy they do not govern his friends from CasaPound, but a democratic coalition led by Giorgia Meloni, Borgonovo can also believe that the land is flat and that Covid’s pandemic has been defeated thanks to Lambrusco. But why then insult a person?

“The Martina nurse,” Borgonovo writes. And again: “The influencer can discuss science”. And again: “He is a nurse, not a virologist or a winner of the Nobel Prize, yet he is called to illuminate us with his wisdom … he is not a doctor, but he can discuss at will of scientific evidence …”, as if scientific thought was a privilege of doctors and not a conquest of humanity. “So works in these parts – Borgonovo insists -: to those who learn the lesson and repeat it, the red carpet is spread, anyone who is. Especially if it is a photogenic nurse …”. You will have already understood the cliché.

The curriculum of Martina Benedetti

Martina Benedetti is not an influencer, Chiara Ferragni type. He works as a nurse in the intensive care unit of an important Italian hospital. She graduated in nursing and obstetric sciences with a vote of 110 and honors. He then specialized with a Master in Science in Journalistic practice at La Sapienza University of Rome. He then achieved a certificate in “Data Ethics, Artificial Intelligence and Responsible Innovation” to Edinburgh University, a second certificate in “Introduction to Healthcare Communication Strategies” at Standford Online and began an accreditation path in research methodology.

In addition to his work as a nurse in intensive care, Benedetti believes the role of scientific journalism to defend the health of citizens and disavow idiocies and idiots who pass out their personal opinions for scientific truths, never verified and demonstrated according to the scientific method. And it is for this extraordinary curriculum – only for this, Borgonovo – that Martina Benedetti is an editorialist from Toray.it.

