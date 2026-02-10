Rivals, the trailer for the second season and when it comes out on Disney+

Power, plots, war and polo. And then irony, passion and lots of Eighties. Disney+ announces the second season of Rivals, Hulu original series based on the novel by Dame Jilly Cooper, written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Laura Wade, Sophie Goodhart, Sam Hoare, Mimi Hare, Clare Naylor, Sorcha Kurien-Walsh and Dare Aiyegbayo and directed by Elliot Hegarty, Jamie J Johnson and Dee Koppang O’Leary. Here’s everything you need to know.

Rivals 2, the trailer

Rivals 2, previews on the plot

The battle for the Central South West television concession, reads the synopsis of the second season of Rivalsreaches its climax as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase. More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece by piece, exploiting scandals and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his power. In the midst of the hedonistic glamor of 1980s excess, the personal lives of Rutshire’s heroes descend into chaos. Marriages shatter under the weight of ambition, forbidden affairs threaten to destroy families, and long-buried secrets explode with devastating consequences. As rivalries push everyone to their limits, loyalties are tested and hearts are broken in the pursuit of victory. But what is the true cost of war?

Rivals 2, the cast

Reprising their iconic roles are David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham, Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black, Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara, Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook, Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara, Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker, Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones, Victoria Smurfit as Maud O’Hara, Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham, Oliver Chris as James Vereker, Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones, Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton, Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton, Luca Pasqualino as Basil ‘Bas’ Baddingham, Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O’Hara, Annabel Scholey as Beattie Johnson, Gary Lamont as Charles Fairburn, Hubert Burton as Gerald Middleton, Gabriel Tierney as Patrick O’Hara, Lara Peake as Daysee Butler and Bryony Hannah as Dierdre Kilpatrick.

The second season also features new guest stars such as Hayley Atwell as Helen Gordon, Rupert Campbell-Black’s ex-wife and mother of his two children, and Rupert Everett as her husband Malise Gordon, Campbell Black’s former show jumping coach and mentor. Other names joining the cast include Maxim Ays, Holly Cattle, Oliver Dench, Amanda Lawrence, Bobby Lockwood, Eliot Salt and Jonny Weldon.

Rivals, the poster

Rivals 2, when it comes out

The second season arrives in two blocks: the first debuts on Disney+ on May 15, 2026, and the second later in the year.