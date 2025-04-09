Russian breed, new uncompal nuclear propulsion boats

Credit: Rosatom



There Russia wants to increase your fleet of breasts, passing through the current 11 unit to at least 15-17 within the next few years. As confirmed also by the general manager of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachevthe load volume along the Arctic route is constantly increasing and an important record of 38 million tons of goods. The point is that the government aims to reach the hundreds of millions of tons And, to do this, in addition to the 11 already existing breach (of which 8 nuclear) it will be necessary to add another 6 or 7. This will allow the cargo ships to make its way among the arctic ice, shortening by 12 days The journey between Europe and Asia.

There are currently 3 nuclear propulsion boats that belong to the Project 22220 (ie Arktika, Sibir and Ural) But there are as many already under construction, that is Yakutia, chukotka And Leningrad. Just in March a floating crane was used to load the generator, the capacitor, the turbine and other components on the chukotka and the same will be done by the end of the year on Stalingrad. Each of these boats measures 173 meters long For 34 m width and can reach one maximum speed of 22 knots (equivalent to about 40.7 km/h) in clear waters. As regards the power supply, the installed reactor is a Ritm-200 with pressurized water with a thermal capacity of 175 MWwhich converts into 30 MW to the propellers.

But it is not over: an even larger nuclear propulsion break is under construction, the Rossiya, which will be the first nuclear propulsion of the nuclear propulsion of the Project 10510. It will be equipped with two reactors Ritm-400 For a power of the propeller of 120 MW and will be able to penetrate the ice up to 4.3 meters thickness and to free a channel up to 50 meters. It is assumed that the vehicle can be ready by 2030.