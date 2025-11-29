Safety is never a secondary issue

Culture

Safety is never a secondary issue

Safety is never a secondary issue

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Safety is never a secondary issue
Gemini AI arrives on Google Maps: what it does and how to activate it during navigation
From Graham’s number to the Googlelplex, the largest known numbers ever “invented”