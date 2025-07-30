Salary of parliamentarians, the absurd battle to reduce it and spend more





The last controversy over the salaries of parliamentarians, with an attached “yellow” on the now phantom annuities, tells a lot about the level at which that battle started fifteen years ago on the costs of politics: scraping the bottom of a controversy which also had some tips of nobility and helped to focus on if not a problem (the country’s problems were and are others: intercom to the item Bassi salaries), at least a costume among the no longer commendable (the excess of privileges that the political class had gradually granted).

The last episode of the Palazzo Assio

The last episode of the TV series called “Siege of the Palace” took place in the Chamber, where the vice -president Fabio Rampelli (who is also responsible for the staff business committee) has started through an informal agenda (a sort of draft) a reflection about the opportunity to equate the costs of employees between the room and the Senate. The reason that Rampelli explained is quite simple: since the Senate employees and managers earn a little more, it ends up that the administration of the Chamber Bands expensive competitions, forms people who after a while asks (and if there are places obtain) to pass through the Senate by virtue of the “unique role” between the two branches of Parliament.

The upper room is thus found at zero cost personal already formed by Montecitorio (which pays). Rampelli’s (informal) proposal wanted to get to the Chamber of which is an economic saving and intended to introduce a criterion of healthy internal management (whatever company wants to keep the staff who form and grow over time).

So the 5Stelle make you spend more

Just in the Bureau, the exponents of the 5 Star Movement came to know the informal ODG, open heaven. Since currently the deputies earn a little less than the senators (about a thousand euros per month less) and predicting that the increase in the salary for employees could also concern members of the Chamber, from the benches of the former grillini they returned to play the choirs of when the pentastellato entered the palace to the cry to “open the parliament like a tuna box”, “no more than two parliamentary mandates”, and we all know. it’s over.

“Meloni wants to increase the salary of the deputies”, “give it to the caste”, “we caught you with our hands in the jam”, “reintroduce the annuity” were the arguments launched via agencies and social declarations. Despite that the ODG did not speak of annuities and that in all probability the premier had never known anything about the thing (between the war of the duties, war in Ukraine, the Middle East must be hoped that he had anything else to deal with).

The draft that would save

The Pavlovian M5S reflection has however taken. Without asking the vice -president of the Chamber, the reasons of the ODG itself, without going around the table to understand if the idea started from a real need for good functioning of the institution (as Rampelli claims) or there was a clever hidden. Maybe to correct it since it was a draft, if it had been needed, for example excluding the salaries of the deputies from the increase since that was not the intention from which everything had started. In short, to correct the draft of ODG (in reality Rampelli claimed that the salaries of the deputies had already been excluded).

It was chosen to shout at the wolf at wolf instead of looking at the merits of the problems, and looking for a solution to solve them. By obtaining an opposite effect, as has often happened for the anti -tasty battles fought more to obtain consent than to make the institutions work better. The ODG that wanted to save money from the Montecitorio administration has in fact already ended up in the oblivion, and the Chamber will continue to spend hundreds of thousands of euros to train staff who will then pass elsewhere, also putting ourselves as regards the quality of its employees and managers.

A classic case of heterogenesis of the purposes, if we want to say it well. Or waste of words. Rampelli at the beginning got angry, then he took it with philosophy. “What do I have to say, they threw billion euros to the wind with the superbonus and citizenship income, and now they want to make us morality. And to think that the annuities were repealed by a center -right government when they were not yet in parliament …”.

