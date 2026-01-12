"Salvador" is the series to watch on Netflix in February 2026: here’s why

And if one of your children followed values ​​completely opposite to those you taught them, how would you behave? This is the question from which “Salvador” starts, the new Netflix series not to be missed in February 2026. It is a Spanish crime/thriller, directed by Daniel Calparsoro (Hasta El Cielo) which talks about a father dealing with a daughter who defends racist, violent and homophobic values.

It promises to be a bitter, sincere and very current story. But let’s find out something more about this project, among the most anticipated of February 2026.

Salvador: what is it about?

Salvador tells the story of a father who discovers that his daughter has joined a group of neo-Nazis who he must approach to try to save her and understand what pushed her to join it. During a violent clash organized between the fierce fans of two football teams, the ambulance driver Salvador Aguirre rescues his daughter Milena, injured and member of an extremist group that defends racist, violent and homophobic values ​​completely opposite to those he taught her.

Salvador: the cast

Luis Tosar (Cell 211, All in a Day) plays the protagonist Salvador. Claudia Salas from Elite is Julia, his daughter. Also completing the cast are Leonor Watling (Talk to Her) as Carla, Fariba Seikhan (The Covenant) as Marjane, Patricia Vico (Hasta El Cielo) as Sonia Martin.

Salvador: the trailer

Salvador: when it comes out on Netflix

The series “Salvador” releases on Netflix on February 6, 2025.

