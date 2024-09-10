Sangiuliano is no more, but the problem of power journalism remains

Culture

Sangiuliano is no more, but the problem of power journalism remains

Sangiuliano is no more, but the problem of power journalism remains

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Who is Kamala Harris, the US presidential candidate who will face Trump in the TV debate?
Sangiuliano is no more, but the problem of power journalism remains
Bardella in trouble, “false documents to escape accusations of fraud on EU funds”