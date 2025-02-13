Sanremo, the best and worst of the second episode. Damiano overwhelms. Balti inspires. Predictable malgioglio





We leave the tight rhythms of the first episode. Day number two of the Sanremo Festival 2025 takes a little more freedom. It will be that there is Malgioglio who admits that he does not want scripts to enjoy Sanremo without external pressures. It will be that there is Nino Frassica and when he is not laughing it is an impossible company. It will be that there is Bianca Balti who without hair and without rhetoric gives us a great lesson of life and communication of the disease. And it will also be that all 15 big names in the race have already become familiar with the Ariston stage, but this evening seems to be a bit of an opportunity to take breath, to enjoy the tranquility before the storm and let go of a little more. It seems to be especially for those who are an integral part of the show. Maybe a little less for the spectator waiting for the twist but does not find it.

Damiano David a giant (and perhaps better without Måneskin)

Without the rest of the Måneskin Damiano David is a lone giant. And it is so powerful that we don’t even miss the missing components of his band. Indeed, we almost forget it. Because when Damiano opens mouth and sings, everything else disappears. David enchants, overwhelms, excites, is a fist in the stomach. He sings in black and white, of belly, with the soul. Lucio Dalla, his “happiness” sings and for a few minutes everything stops. We do not miss the rock, the screams and the acts of rebellion but we remain the property and literally enchanted in front of a voice that does not need superstructures, nor of other companions. There is him, his power and everything else disappears.

Bianca Balti without hair: bold and powerful

He is interested in having fun, nothing else. And Bianca Balti did exactly what he wanted in this second episode of Sanremo 2025. He enjoyed each moment and showed himself without taboo. Audace, amused, carefree, lightened by any form of social expectation. Bianca Balti manages to do what, often, those who are not in an “extreme” condition cannot do: living for the sole pleasure of living. But when your scale of values ​​changes the waste of energy on the paranoia, fear, pressure, expectations, duty to make a good impression go into the background. The only thing that matters, when one realizes that life has a counted time, is having fun, smiling and enjoying every moment, even the most insignificant.

Bianca Balti without wig in Sanremo: so he knocks down all the taboos

Predictable malgioglio but the complicity with accounts is a comfort

It was supposed to be the festival of friends. Carlo Conti had said it since before the beginning of Sanremo 2025. And so it was. Next to the Tuscan conductor, in fact, if there were two great friends yesterday, as well as colleagues, Antonella Clerici and Gerry Scotti, today there is her great adventure companion to Tale and which show, Cristiano Malgioglio. The two have fun, know each other, they make fun of themselves just like two longtime friends. Opposite but indispensable. Predictable but comforting precisely for this.

Carlo Conti lets himself go (but not too much)

If yesterday had been a Swiss watch, even going in advance of the lineup, today Carlo Conti lets himself go a little more (but not too much). He also sings, intoning Champagne by Peppino di Capri, the train of Cristiano Malgiogio, becomes a tender dad’s train when the little Alessandro Gervasi takes his arm, protagonist of the new film dedicated to Di Capri. But in addition to this nothing more. His conduction remains very linear, fluid, professional interrupted only by some small gags. But overall no emotional upheaval.

Fedez stops being afraid of the Ariston stage (finally)

This second evening of Festival seems to have done a little good for everyone. There are those who get excited, like Francesca Michelin, those who relax and who finally stop being afraid of the Ariston stage. Let’s talk about Fedez. The tremors of last night are far away, tension, fear in the eyes (very nervously). Fedez even lets himself be escaped a smile at the end of the performance, he is less petrified, he throws himself to the ground and spits out all the emotions of his song which, must be said, is truly remarkable. And, beyond gossip, it is a pleasure to see it in a free and liberating singing. And it is no coincidence that he ended up among the five most voted singers of the evening.

All smooth but a little “zing” is missing

Everything flows smoothly in this second episode of Festival, nothing distorts but everything comforts in its predictability. It is not a festival of the unexpected that of Carlo Conti, it is not a show, nor a place of gossip. It is not a workshop of scandals, controversy or plot implications. It is a classic festival that focuses mostly on music and although all this could be “boring” to us who are in front of the TV it is not bad, if you think about it.

Sanremo: the top 5 of the second evening