Sanremo, the best and worst of the second episode. Damiano overwhelms. Balti inspires. Predictable malgioglio

Culture

Sanremo, the best and worst of the second episode. Damiano overwhelms. Balti inspires. Predictable malgioglio

Sanremo, the best and worst of the second episode. Damiano overwhelms. Balti inspires. Predictable malgioglio

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Sanremo, the best and worst of the second episode. Damiano overwhelms. Balti inspires. Predictable malgioglio
Sanremo is not the Eurovision
“G20”, the trailer of the Film Action-Thriller Prime Videocon Viola Davis