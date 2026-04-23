Santita is the new Netflix series created by the son of Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez

There is a new TV series on Netflix that is making a lot of noise. It is a Mexican title, it tells the story of a woman outside the box and behind its creation there is a very important name: Rodrigo García, son of the Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez.

Already a producer of the Netflix series “One Hundred Years of Solitude”, director of the pilot episodes of the series Big Love (2006) and Six Degrees (2006), co-produced by JJ Abrams and aired at the same time as Lost, Rodrigo García also directed Anne Hathaway in the 2008 thriller Passengers and now returns to the small screen with a new series ready to conquer the public.

But let’s find out what he’s talking about.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

Santita: the trailer

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Santita: the plot

Following a car accident that leaves her disabled, María José Cano, affectionately nicknamed “Santita” even though she is more of a sinner than a saint, abandons the love of her life at the altar. Twenty years later, the unexpected return of the man she didn’t marry forces her to face the consequences of her actions and make a decision that will put her ideas about love to the test. This is an unconventional love story, made of bets and starring a perversely irreverent woman.

Santita: the cast

Paulina Dávila plays the protagonist Holiness. They join her Gael García Bernal as Alejandro, Erik Hayser as Mauricio and Ilse Salas as Cecilia.

Santita: when it comes out on Netflix

The “Santita” series debuts on Netflix on April 22, 2026.