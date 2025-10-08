Schlein (in the balance) crushed between Silvia Salis and Francesca Albanese





They granted her the largest credit facility in the history of the Democratic Party, but it wasn’t enough. Elly Schlein, until now, has been a secretary who has never been criticized or challenged in two and a half years at the helm of the Dems. Now it’s time to look at the harsh reality too. His “movementism” does not bring votes. In no election are you able to make an impact and bring some wind to the electoral campaign of the local candidate in question.

Minimal internal opposition

The internal opposition – so to speak – of the reformists of Stefano Bonaccini, his president at the time of the brief vice-presidency of Emilia-Romagna, was minimal, arousing the envy of all his predecessors, dealing with noisy minorities who, every day, cut off the table legs of the secretary on duty.

It’s time for a good internal process within the Democratic Party: there has never been, from the Second Republic onwards, an opposition that doesn’t gnaw away at the majority votes, month after month. This is the weakest ever and the Democratic Party, the cornerstone of the presumed coalition, is unable to dictate the line.

The ruling class is unable to highlight the contradictions of the current rulers: they should have promoted the “legalitarian turn”, but the outskirts of the cities are out of control more than before, the landings of illegal immigrants have increased and the citizens are exasperated. Not even a shadow of reforms, separation of careers aside. But, exactly three years after the advent of the Meloni Government, the center-left field still has everything to be sown.

Franceschini disavows his political life

Meloni knows this and wishes a long life to her upcoming challenger for the 2027 elections. If she is the opponent, the center-right can be led to a historic encore. That fox Dario Franceschini, sponsor of Schlein against Bonaccini, is trying to extend her leadership: this is no time for moderate leaders – this is the unusual idea of ​​the former Christian Democrat -, on the contrary, we need maximalists, radical exponents who polarize the conflict. Franceschini, with two jokes dismissed to the newspapers, disavows an entire political life: his.

In the Democratic Party no one makes the first move. Schlein has the keys to the house and could still draw the Dem lists in two years: the first to try to stir things up risks walking away from re-election. Meanwhile, the debate on alliances and the perimeter of the center-left is exhausting. Better ten misunderstandings, in three years of Government, between the League and Forza Italia, than a daily and perennial debate on the necessity or otherwise of the wide or narrow field.

Who undermines Elly Schlein

The internal benevolence towards Schlein, it should be underlined, was also dictated by the absence of other alternative figures. Inside the party, none at all. Outside, there would be a discussion about it. Giuseppe Conte said, and did, everything and the opposite of everything. Bonelli and Fratoianni don’t have the status they need, so much so that in these parts, until today, it is Maurizio Landini who dominates. At the center, Renzi and Calenda are considered not very credible. The Catholic Ernesto Maria Ruffini is already archived: no one knows him. However, for some time now, two women have been undermining Schlein’s (little) charisma.

Salis and the leadership of the moderates

Silvia Salis, mayor of Genoa, is great news. A former top athlete, just forty years old, very attentive to her image (thanks to the expert hand of her husband Fausto Brizzi, a well-known director), “people who like her” like her. Renzi also tries to act as her assistant director (or screenwriter). The feeling is that they want to create a national narrative around her, as leader of the “moderates”. The spotlight will shine on Genoa: if he manages well and with enthusiasm, he will be able to play his cards in two years.

The Albanian “rising star”.

Francesca Albanese, United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, however, is the new star of the maximalist left. Effective, televised, he is the figure who best represents the “Pro Pal” movement that is inflaming the Italian streets. His every gesture (even his clenched fist), every sentence, captures the attention of the media. He manages to get everyone to agree: the left, the 5 Star Movement, Il Fatto Quotidiano.

The situation is complicated for the impalpable Schlein, who risks being overtaken in the center (and here it is quite easy) by Salis, but also on the left flank, by Albanese. If the only figures of interest, capable of exerting some charm in the coalition, are a mayor in office for five months – in his very first political experience – and a controversial diplomat, the road to a government alternative is still uphill and Meloni can sleep soundly. Unless he gets stuck, like many predecessors, in a messy electoral law.