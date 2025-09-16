School of Seduction: the filming of the new comic film by (and with) Carlo Verdone is underway

The filming of “School of Seduction” officially began, The film by and with Carlo Verdone exclusively for Paramount+. Produced by Luigi and Aurelio De Laurentiis, this ironic comedy on love in today’s time, is directed by Carlo Verdone who also signs his writing together with Pasquale Plastino and Luca Mastrogiovanni.

This film marks Carlo Verdone’s return to the direction of a feature film after the lucky experience in seriality with “Life by Carlo“And will be available in 2026 exclusively streaming on Paramount+.

School of seduction: the plot

In the era when you can fall in love, betray yourself, take and leave you through artificial intelligence, six characters united by insecurities and affective fragility turn to a love coach to interpret and direct their lives. There are those who seek love, those who want to save him and those who do not stop wondering about the past.

School of seduction: who is in the cast

In the cast of the film, next to Carlo Verdone, there will be: Karla Sofía Gascón Ruiz, Lino Guanciale, Vittoria Puccini, Beatrice Arnera, Euridice Axen, Romano Reggiani, Elisa Di Eusanio, Irene Girotti, Jacopo Garfagnoli, Luca Seta, Camilla Bianchini, Duccio Camerini, Lucia Rossi, Matilde Piana, Cinzia Susino, Guglielmo Favilla, Pia Lanciotti, Lilith Spring.

School of Seduction: when it comes out on Paramount+

“School of Seduction” will debut on Paramount+ in 2026.

School of Seduction: the video announcement by Carlo Verdone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buW2Vtt73e0undefined