Scorpio fish like the one sighted in Salento is poisonous but rarely stings: what you need to know

Along the coasts of Santa Caterina di Nardò in Salento two marine biologists of the University of Bari together with a group of divers from the local center of submarine speleology apogon, have sighted a specimen of scorpion fish (Pterois Miles), during a dive for scientific research, as reported by Rai News. The report, which took place on August 6, makes news since the species is, let’s say, “out of place”: it is in fact Originally from the Red Sea and of the Indian Ocean, but for some years it has been expanding in the waters of the Mediterranean and along the coasts of Sicily and the Ionian through the Suez channela particular phenomenon called Lessepsian migration.

In order not to incur underwater misadventures, it is not necessary to be fooled by appearances: colorful and flashy, however, it can represent a danger because it is equipped with thorns highly stinging that can cause very painful stingsalthough it is a very shy fish that rarely punishes man. It is a “special supervisor” and, together with the spotted ball fish (LAGOCEPHALUS Scelratus), dark rabbit fish (Siganus luridus) and the fish striped rabbit (Siganus Rivulatus), is part of a group of Four invasive alien species whose presence in our seas raises a certain concern.

Attention: at the moment the reports are still sporadic, but It is absolutely not recommended to approach to touch these fish. Their presence must be reported toHigher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA) via very specific channels: either via WhatsApp at the phone number + 320 4365210 or on the ODDFISH Facebook group using the hashtag: #care.

What is scorpion fish, where it is located and how poisonous it is

The scorpion fish o Leone fish is a bone fish of the Scorfanidi family, tropical cousin of Scorfano (Scorpaena Scropha). In reality, there are two species of the same genre Pterois: Pterois Miles And P. VICHIANSvery similar and difficult to distinguish. I am predators And they often have strong impact on other species and on the fish resource. It is predatory fish who live in coastal environments and along the coral reef on rock seabed hiding during the day in small caves or under the rocks. At dawn and sunset they move on the hunt for prey, in particular small fish and invertebrates.

They originate from the Western Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, but for some years they have been present in the Mediterranean and the first reports on our coasts date back to 2016 in Sicily, but today its presence is widespread in Ionian Sea and expanding also towards the Adriatic. The first specimen reported in the Mediterranean was captured by a fishing boat along the coast of Israel in 1991: since then they have been reported in Türkiye, Cyprus, Greece and Italy mainly in Eastern part of the Mediterranean.

Scorpio fish are very attractive, but also very dangerous because they are equipped with Aculei connected to poison glands which secrete a series of toxins with Centing effects. They present 18 poisonous spines at the level of the terminal part of the fins.

What happens if you sting a scorpion fish: symptoms and what to do

Scorpio fish do not point actively, but if the thorns are touched with a certain pressure they sticken in the flesh causing intense pain and a series of side effects. The toxin they emit can determine vomitfever, increased respiratory frequency e cardiac disorders.

Since the toxin is thermolable (Yes inactive Above a certain temperature), a manual from the Niguarda hospital recommends immersing the affected part in Very hot water for about 30/90 minutes in order to relieve pain. Any spine residues go immediately removed And the wound must be disinfected. Obviously, any other symptoms require medical treatment.

Fortunately, the poisoning events are rather rare Also because they are very shy animals that tend to move away and hide. However, the tendency to bring them closer to both aquarist and underwater fishermen (since their meats are very appreciated), can increase the risk of being points.

Scorpio fish is a lessepsian species

The particular migration of the scorpion fish represents a characteristic phenomenon of some species not only animals, but also vegetable, which from the Red Sea move to the Mediterranean waters through the Sueza canal. It is said Lessepsian migration From the name of the French diplomat, Ferdinand de Lesseps, who was the promoter of the channel project. Sometimes it is also defined as “Eritrean migration” for geographical connotation. He had I start at the end of the 1800safter the completion of the canalization work in 1869, but had an acceleration after the 2000s.

The species that cross the channel find increasingly configting conditions for their stabilization, also thanks to the climate change and the tropicalization of the Mediterranean. The Suez channel has been enlarged and made deeper with various interventions over the years and this has contributed to the entrance of numerous exotic species called “Lessepsian species”, Including Scorpio fish. It has been seen that their success is also linked to theirs size and the type of reproduction. Studies on these issues have been increasing in recent years precisely to better understand the adaptations of invasive species.