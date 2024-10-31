Scuderi (Greens): “It’s absurd that Meloni takes billions away from the automotive sector in crisis to give them to defence”

Giorgia Meloni’s government “fills its mouth with the desire to protect the automotive sector”, and then in the midst of the crisis “moves four billion from the sector to give it to Defence”. Benedetta Scuderi, Green MEP, says she is “shocked” by the executive’s decision contained in the latest budget law in an interview with Europa Today.

Campania politicians have criticized the Italian government’s desire to postpone the 2035 deadline for stopping the sale of polluting vehicles, arguing that the transition should instead be supported and accompanied by public investments. “We must support the transition of our industries or we will find ourselves with increasingly backward companies, increasingly in difficulty and which will see themselves completely overwhelmed by the external market” to the European one, he warned.

In his opinion, “investments are needed for the transition to electricity also and above all in the manufacturing sector, therefore in production. Instead, four billion allocated for that purpose have been allocated to the war industry”. In the interview with Europa Today, which you can see again in this video, Scuderi also criticizes Ursula von der Leyen’s choice to appoint Raffaele Fitto as executive vice-president, a position which in his opinion should not have been attributed to an exponent of the radical right of Fratelli d ‘Italy and the Conservatives and Reformists group.

The MEP also complains about the breaking of the so-called “cordon sanitaire” by the People’s Party, who more than once allied themselves not only with the ECR, but also with the Patriots and the Europe of Sovereign Nations of the German AfD. However, the choice of the Spanish socialist Teresa Ribera as the first vice president in charge of the Just Transition was positive for Scuderi.